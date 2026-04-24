Texas A&M Offensive Line Depth Chart After Chase Bisontis Picked No. 34 Overall

The Texas A&M Aggies are officially sending another player to the big leagues during the 2026 NFL Draft. Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis was selected No. 34 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round on Friday.

He is the second Aggie to have their name called in this year's draft, joining wide receiver KC Concepcion, who was taken by the Cleveland Browns at No. 24 overall. Bisontis experienced a major jump up boards during the draft process, with some projections having him going in the first round.

With Bisontis now officially with his new team, it's worth taking a look at Texas A&M's offensive line depth chart with the NFL Draft taking place and spring practice coming to an end.

Texas A&M Offensive Line Depth Chart

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

The Aggies had to completely retool their offensive line this offseason after saying goodbye to multiple players that were primary faces in the Texas A&M offense the past few seasons.

Texas A&M lost key players due to eligibility, as offensive linemen Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Trey Zuhn, Dametrious Crownover, Reuben Fatheree all saw their college careers come to an end. The Aggies also lost Jonte Newman to transfer portal, who joined the Texas Longhorns.

But the Aggies made it a priority to address the offensive line, doing so by bringing some notable talent out of the portal.

Here's a look at the projected offensive line depth chart after spring ball:

LT - Tyree Adams (LSU), Lamont Rogers



LG - Coen Echols (LSU), Blake Ivy



C - Mark Nabou Jr., Ashton Funk



RG - Trovon Baugh (South Carolina), Tyler Thomas



RT - Wilkin Formby (Alabama), Robert Bourdon

There's something to be said about how the Aggies were able to retool their offensive line with SEC-ready talent out of the portal. The additions of four players that are already familiar with the physicality of the conference could help do wonders for Texas A&M late in the season as the team pushes for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

It will likely take some time during the season for Texas A&M's offensive line to gel but it's clear that the talent is there. It will need to be in the Aggies want to make it back to the CFP.

The loss of Bisontis is tough, but the Aggies are in good hands moving forward.

Sign up toour free newsletterand follow us onFacebook,XandInstagramfor the latest news.