Ex Iowa WR Transfer Jacob Bostick commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to do work via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
And while the majority of the true impact additions they have made have been on the defensive side of the ball, on Tuesday night, they added a potential difference-maker to the offense.
Per an announcement on X, former Iowa Hawkeyes receiver Jacob Bostick has committed to the Aggies, becoming the 28th incoming transfer for the program this offseason.
Bostick, who will have four years of eligibility remaining in College Station, picked the Aggies over Ole Miss, Pitt, Fresno State, Houston, Vanderbilt, and Iowa State.
According to Bostick, the values that head coach Mike Elko has helped cultivate in his new program were a major selling point for his commitment.
"Obviously, they came on towards the end, but I knew from the moment I stepped -- even in the car, when the coach picked me up," Bostick told 247Sports. "I'm a Christian guy myself and there were Christian morals throughout the facility and the people, it touched my heart immediately. There was a different vibe throughout the facility. The energy the coaches had and the effort they put into my visit blew me away."
Bostick came to Iowa as a three-star recruit, ranking as the No. 579 player nationally, No. 89 wide receiver and No. 13 player in Illinois for the 2022 class, per the On3 Industry Raking.
In two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Bostick played in five games - all in 2023 - and recorded no stats.
However, according to the 6-foot-2, 183-pound receiver, the Aggies will find a role for him in Collin Klein's new offense fairly quickly.
"They said see me competing and earning a role right away," Bostick said in the interview. "They're not really looking for a guy to bring in just for a depth issue, they're bringing me in to have a role right away. I'd have to earn that for sure, but my job is to earn it, learn the offense, and compete right away."
Bostick is the third receiver the Aggies have brought in via the portal this offseason, joining Jabre Barber and Cyrus Allen.