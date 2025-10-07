All Aggies

6 Florida Gators Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Heading into a hostile Kyle Field environment, these Florida Gators players are poised to have the greatest impact against the Texas A&M Aggies in clash of Southeastern Conference foes.

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) gestures after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Heading into its third straight Southeastern Conference game at home, Texas A&M football will be facing a hungry Florida Gators unit, one that is keen on upsetting yet another Lone Star State team on their path to resurgence.

It will be a tall task against arguably one of the toughest defenses in the conference, as the Aggies have held their SEC opponents to just one third-down conversion in 23 attempts. While a daunting ask of head coach Billy Napier's 2-3 Florida, it is not impossible with the playmakers the Gators have.

With that said, let's jump right in to what Florida players should be kept a close eye on going into one of the more intimidating venues in college football.

1. RB Jadan Baugh

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

No sophomore slump is coming from this Gator rusher, as running back Jadan Baugh looks to be the true difference maker in the matchup with the Aggies. Baugh was the centerpiece to the Florida running game that buried Texas from the beginning to the end, racking up 107 yards on the ground.

Florida had not leaned on the run much of the season until its game against Texas, so it should be expected that the Gators keep up what has worked for them in their upset win. Baugh's speed and size make him an every-down back and the key to pierce through the Aggies' front line.

2. WR Dallas Wilson

Florida wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) hauls in a touch down scores during the first half an NCAA football game in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A newcomer to the college football scene, this true freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson is already playing like a veteran in his very first game of action. Wilson burst into the Swamp with intent to dominate the football field, which the young pass catcher did.

In his rookie debut, Wilson hauled in six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, one of which featuring a dancing spin all the way into the end zone for a 55-yard score. If there is any receiver ready anxiously to take the top off the defense, look no further than Wilson.

3. WR Vernell Brown III

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III (8) carries the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Gators are not short on freshman talent at wide receiver, as wide receiver Vernell Brown III has had his fair share of the spotlight in the Florida offense. A local talent from Gainesville, Brown has been one of quarterback DJ Lagway's go-to guys this season.

Against Texas, Brown had 86 yards of total offense and averaged 24 yards per catch. If Wilson is held in check against the A&M secondary, look to Brown to take advantage of the extra attention on his counterpart.

4. EDGE Tyreak Sapp

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Tyreak Sapp (94) reacts after a sack against the South Florida Bulls during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

A veteran of the Florida program, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp has done it all for the defense from his spot on the line. The towering six-foot-three redshirt senior had one of his best games against the Longhorns with six total tackles including a tackle for loss.

He is a people mover, and puts his fellow defenders in position to make plays on the ball. A&M quarterback Marcel Reed will have to be careful not to hold onto the ball for too long while Sapp makes his way into the offensive backfield.

5. QB DJ Lagway

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball from the end zone against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Injury and inconsistency have kept quarterback DJ Lagway from reaching the potential that was expected of him in the offseason, but it seems like the former five-star recruit might be finding his footing after all.

An interception was the only blemish on an otherwise well-rounded performance from the Florida signal caller, as he completed 21 passes for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns. Known for his scrambling ability, Lagway didn't need his legs to take down the Longhorns and looked like a true pocket passer, something the Aggies will have to prepare for if they are to seize victory.

6. LB Myles Graham

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Tyreak Sapp (94) and linebacker Myles Graham (5) sack Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Last but certainly not least on this list is linebacker Myles Graham, the leading tackler on the Florida defense. The quarterback on defense, Graham, has been the glue guy for the Gators as he has kept defenders in position and made plays both off and on the line of scrimmage.

Florida feeds off of its leaders, and Graham has just the kind of leadership capabilities to keep the Gators deep into the fight against the Aggies' offense

