Game Preview: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators
Texas A&M football is off to its best start since 2016, capturing a 5-0 record on the season with two key Southeastern Conference wins and a victory over then-No. 8 Notre Dame on the road. The Aggies are soaring on a high, but the Florida Gators are looking to dismantle another Texas team's hopes.
Quarterback DJ Lagway and wide receiver Dallas Wilson engineered a fantastic connection to propel themselves and the Gators over the Texas Longhorns, effectively ending their losing streak against them.
Now Lagway and Co. will travel to College Station to take on the resurgent Aggies, who have found new ways to win games and throw themselves right into the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation.
A&M is led by quarterback Marcel Reed, a young passer who has developed into one of the most dynamic dual threats in the SEC. Reed benefits greatly from his co-WR1s in wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, who combine for over 1,000 yards of total offense and 11 total touchdowns.
Their costars are found in the stable of workhorses the Aggies have in their running game, as running backs Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens II create one of the SEC's most potent one-two punches. However, Florida has their own rushing king in running back Jadan Baugh, who rushed for over 100 yards against Texas.
Defensively, the Gators have had a strong showing against LSU and Texas, and are sure to give the Aggies a run for their money. Against the Longhorns, they picked up six sacks and two interceptions on quarterback Arch Manning, keeping the former Heisman favorite in a shaky position all game.
While Florida's defense poses a threat to A&M, it's the latter's own defense that is sure to give Lagway and Gator head coach Billy Napier nightmares. In their two SEC games of the season, the Aggies have allowed just one third-down conversion on 23 attempts while letting their imposing defensive line run wild at opposing quarterbacks.
The Maroon and White's not-so-secret weapon is found in defensive lineman Cashius Howell, a Bowling Green transfer who is using his second season with the Aggies to the fullest extent. The Missouri native is coming off his second three-sack game and currently leads the SEC in the same category.
There is cause for worry for the A&M secondary, however, as Wilson has jumped into the college football scene with a two-touchdown, over 100-yard debut in Florida's win over Texas. The Aggies will need to be ready to take away the threat he possesses quickly if they are to win convincingly.