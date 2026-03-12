3 Reasons the Aggies Might Struggle in the SEC Tournament

It has been a fantastic first season for Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan. After being projected to finish inside the bottom four of the SEC, the team secured the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament and went 21–10 (11–7 in conference play).

Heading into the SEC Tournament, the Aggies have their sights set on March Madness and have a strong case to be among the field of 68. McMillan went from a late hire with a purged roster to an SEC contender and potential NCAA Tournament team.

First, they need to prove their mettle in the conference tournament, but several factors could cause Texas A&M trouble in the postseason.

3 Reasons the Aggies Could Struggle in the SEC Tournament

Streaky Shooting Continues

Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill shoots as Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Patrick Punch defends during the first half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies’ ability to score from deep is one of their best qualities and is a reason they could make a run in the SEC Tournament — if they get hot, that is. However, that has not always been the case, and there is some correlation between the shooting and the quality of the opponent.

Against top opponents, Texas A&M has struggled to convert the long ball. This season, the Aggies average 36.5% from deep but have had duds beyond the arc in their biggest games.

Against teams currently ranked inside the top 25 of the NET, they are 0–5 and have a combined three-point percentage of 31.5% (51-for-162).

Opponent (NET Ranking) Score Texas A&M’s 3P% Florida (4) L, 86–67 26.5% Vanderbilt (16) L, 82–69 27.6% Alabama (17) L, 100–97 41.9% Arkansas (18) L, 76–70 26.3% Tennessee (20) L, 87–82 (2OT) 30.2%

The Aggies are currently amid a cold streak. Texas A&M has shot 33% from deep over its last seven games and has fallen below 30% three times. If it carries this momentum with it into the SEC Tournament, it may not go very far.

Does Texas A&M Have a Go-To Scorer?

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee prepares to shoot a free throw during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Eight different players have led Texas A&M in scoring in at least one game this season. It is a sign of the depth the Aggies have on offense, but the team does not have a star that can take over games and win single-handedly. Only one player has cleared 30 points in a game this season.

Rashaun Agee has been the team’s best offensive engine. He averages 14.7 points per game, which jumps to 16.1 against SEC competition. However, only guards Rylan Griffen and Pop Isaacs have a double-digit scoring average in conference play.

Only one Aggie ranks inside the top 25 in the conference in scoring (Agee, 23rd), and three rank inside the top 50. Without a player that consistently provides a reliable scoring punch, can the Aggies reliably contend with the SEC's stars like Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr.?

When games get tight and defenses play hard, the Aggies have to be up to the task. In five games against teams ranked inside the top 25 of the NET, Texas A&M has had one player score more than 20 points.

If the Aggies are in a clutch situation and need to get a bucket to win it, can they? Texas A&M is 1–2 in overtime games and 6–1 in non-overtime games decided by five or fewer points. The team has gotten it done, and it will need to in the postseason as well.

Lack of Size and Length

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis makes a lay-up as Texas A&M Aggies forward Federiko Federiko defends during the first half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The early-season loss of big man Mackenzie Mgbako meant more than just losing a versatile forward. Rather, the Aggies lost valuable length inside, which they have not properly been able to replicate. Though Mgbako has never been a reliable shot blocker, a reliable big can change how offenses attack.

Texas A&M's tallest starter is Agee (6’8”), who is typically surrounded by four guards, ranging from the 6’6” Rubén Dominguez to the 6’0” Jacari Lane. Forwrd Zach Clemence (16.3 minutes per game) stands at 6’11” but has struggled to move defensively.

Similarly, forwards Jamie Vinson (6'11") and Fede Federiko (6’11”) provide size and some defensive upside but play 6.6 and 8.9 minutes per game, respectively. The Aggies could face several talented big men in the SEC Tournament, including Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh, Tennessee’s Nate Ament and Arkansas’ Trevon Brazille.

Defense has been a team effort for Texas A&M, and it starts at 94 feet, not in the paint. However, pressure conceded down low could blow a game open against the wrong opponent.