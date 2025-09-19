Former Big 12 Rival Wants to Renew Texas A&M Rivalry
The Texas A&M Aggies' move to the SEC back in 2012 has been plenty fruitful over the years, particularly on the financial side, but that move came at a cost.
That cost, of course, was leaving all of their old in-state rivalries behind. Sure, the Lone Star Showdown against Texas is back now that the Longhorns are in the SEC as well, but series against Texas Tech, Baylor and others have been on hold for over a decade now with little sign of returning any time soon.
However, one of those teams clearly wants to see the rivalry against Texas A&M return.
Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Calls for Renewal of Texas A&M Series
On Thursday, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire called out Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko to try and get a home-and-home series going and reignite the rivalry.
"We would love to bring that home and home back with Texas A&M if Elko is out there listening," McGuire said.
The Aggies and Red Raiders were in the same conference for more than 50 years, first in the Southwest Conference (1960-95) and then the Big 12 (1996-2011) after the former's collapse. However, the rivalry began decades earlier, all the way back in 1927. They even had an annual neutral-site series in San Antonio from 1943-1950.
Texas A&M currently leads the all-time series 37-32-1 and won the past three meetings from 2009-2011. The last meeting - a 45-40 shootout victory for the Aggies in Lubbock - even sparked some controversy, as Red Raiders coaches accused the Aggies of faking injuries on defense to slow the pace of their offense.
Unfortunately, scheduling might be an issue when trying to schedule games. The Aggies don't have an available non-conference slot available until 2028 have home-and-home series against Power Four opponents scheduled out through 2030 - facing Arizona State in 2026 and 2027 and Louisville in 2028 and 2029. The SEC's move to a nine-game conference schedule starting next season also limits how many premier non-conference games they can book.
The Red Raiders are booked even further out, having no non-conference slots available until 2030 and having games scheduled all the way up to 2034. Perhaps 2030 and 2031 could work for a potential home-and-home, but the Red Raiders would have to be OK with playing two SEC teams those years as they already have Arkansas scheduled - in Las Vegas in 2030 and in Fayetteville in 2031. There's also a third game in the Arkansas series scheduled for 2034 in Lubbock.
There are certainly challenges to work out, but there's no doubt that the Aggies and Red Raiders renewing the rivalry would be great for fans across the state.