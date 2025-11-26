Where Texas A&M Fell In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
The most recent College Football Rankings have come out, and the undefeated Texas A&M Aggies remain at No. 3. The top five seeds did not change from last week, although there were some shake-ups in the poll. The Aggies have held their No. 3 ranking since the first initial College Football Playoff rankings came out.
The Aggies have had a historic season, as they sit at 11-0 for the first time since 1992. They have broken all sorts of records this year, including the largest comeback in school history against South Carolina, where the Aggies scored 28 unanswered points to continue their perfect season.
While being only one of three teams that are still undefeated, the Aggies sit at No. 3 behind Ohio State and Indiana, both teams that have also had excellent seasons. These three teams have been at the top of the College Football Playoff conversation ever since they are heading into Week 14 being undefeated.
How Did The Aggies Get Here?
The Aggies have had an astonishing season as they have won all 11 games, including eight in the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies started off the season with two back-to-back wins at home against UTSA and Utah State, before heading to South Bend to try and take back revenge against Notre Dame.
The Aggies pulled off a last-second drive to beat the Fighting Irish 41-40, which proved a lot to the country, considering a lot of people had counted the Aggies out, especially against the Irish. After this dominant win, the Aggies jumped to No. 9 in the AP poll, and they haven't looked back since.
A close game against Auburn was able to proved how dominant the A&M defense can be, as they held the Tigers to just 10 points. Starting off a three-game homestand in front of the 12th Man, the Aggies were able to cruise past Mississippi State and Florida to advance to 6-0 on the season, before hitting the road for three straight games, including two ranked ones.
After a gritty battle at Arkansas, the Aggies had two ranked road games ahead of them, including one in Death Valley against then-No. 20 LSU. The Aggies had an incredible second half to that game, where they were able to beat the Tigers and clear out Death Valley with a 49-25 score.
They had one more road game in that stand, where they took on Missouri, and defeated the ranked Tigers 38-17 on the road once again. After a 48-0 win against Samford to end the season at Kyle Field for the Aggies.
The Aggies have one final test on their schedule, as they head to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns for the final game of the regular season.