Former QB Says Texas A&M Aggies Have Chance to 'Threaten' in SEC
In a now even more competitive SEC after last year's additions of Texas and Oklahoma, it feels the Texas A&M Aggies are flying under the radar heading into 2025. Maybe that has something to do with the fact that they suffered a disappointing finish to last season, winning just one of their last five games.
Or they are just being flat-out underrated. Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy certainly seems to think that the Aggies are being overlooked. During a recent episode of his "Always College Football" podcast, he revealed his belief in the Aggies, saying they should be "sitting pretty."
"If they continue to be as good on defense as I anticipate them being and make some progress offensively, while staying healthy, I think A&M is one of those teams that not enough people are talking about going into this upcoming season," McElroy said. "I think the A&M Aggies have a chance to really threaten, I really believe this, really threaten in the SEC this year if they can stay healthy across the board."
What a difference an offseason makes. Coming out of last season, the biggest question on everyone's mind about the Aggies was whether or not they could surround quarterback Marcel Reed with ample playmakers. The passing game was a weakness for Texas A&M last season, that is even after the change at quarterback from Conner Weigman to Reed was made.
Now after an offseason where the Aggies went hard in the portal, landing three receivers and a tight end to build around Reed, many are expecting the offense to take a step forward.
Meanwhile, the question marks have shifted over to the defensive side of the ball, where they lost their top three defensive linemen from last season, all to the NFL Draft, and will now look to replace them. The loss of their top pass rushers only bring about more questions for a Texas A&M pass defense that struggled last season.
In their season-ending loss to USC, the pass defense was a subject that drew ire from Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko. He ranted in frustration about his team's inability to stop the "forward pass." That served as a prelude to the offseason, where the Aggies brought in help via the portal at defensive back.
All of that is on top of Elko's first full class being signed, as he brings in the nation's No. 9 ranked class, as he hopes to build off his first season in College Station.