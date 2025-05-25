Texas A&M Partner Felix Rosenqvist Finishes Top 5 In 2025 Indianapolis 500
Texas A&M University started in the top five in the Indianapolis 500, and they finished in the top five of the Indianapolis 500.
Donning a Texas A&M sticker on top of his helmet as well as a patch on his fire suit, Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, the driver of the No. 60 car, drove the Creed-sponsored car 200 laps and ended up right where he started, in the fifth position.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, the championship points leader and winner of the first four of five races this season, passed 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson with 14 laps to go and drove to secure his first Indianapolis 500 victory.
The race was marred by weather and cautions galore, with a 30-minute rain delay resulting in the No. 3 of Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin spin out and wreck his car on the warmup laps, before the race even started.
Once the race finally got underway, two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato took control of the race, leading a race-high 51 laps on the afternoon.
Driver of the No. 17 Kyle Larson, who will also race in the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 later today, lost control of his McLaren machine on lap 92 and cut his 1,100-mile journey for the day short, but allowed Larson plenty of time to make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway to pilot the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, where he will start second in the 600-mile endurance challenge.
The Team Penske No. 2 of Josef Newgarden was unsuccessful in his quest for a third consecutive Indianapolis 500 victory, as a fuel pressure issue on lap 133 forced an abrupt end to the champion's day and kicking him further back in the championship points for 2025.
Felix Rosenqvist started fifth on the day and ran in the top ten all afternoon, running as high as second, but never leading a lap on the day. He finished just under three seconds behind race winner Palou.
As for Palou, his win gives him his fifth triumph in the six IndyCar races that have been run this year, and now gives him a lengthy championship points, leading second-place Pato O'Ward by well over 100 points.