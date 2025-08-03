Former Texas A&M Outfielder Settling Into Double-A Ball
In his first and current season of Minor League Baseball, former Texas A&M outfielder Braden Montgomery has been outstanding, making his way up through the White Sox organization. After a recent promotion to Double-A, Montgomery sits at the MLB's overall 26 prospect in their Top 100.
Despite being selected as the overall No. 12 player in the 2024 MLB Draft, Montgomery's career got started a bit later, due to an ankle injury he sustained during A&M's postseason run. He has continued to improve each game, as he is now with the Double-A club, the Birmingham Barons.
Like any rookie, Montgomery started his professional journey with the White Sox's Single-A team, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. He only lasted 18 games, as he had an impressive .304 batting average out of the gate.
Montgomery has spent most of his professional career with the White Sox's High-A team, the Winston-Salem Dash, where he has been lights out at the plate. He had three walk-off hits for the Dash, two of them being home runs, in his 69 games played.
Moving On Up
After continuing to improve in High-A, Montgomery was called up to Double-A on July 29, where he has now played five games with the Barons. His first start on July 29, was one he will try to erase, as he went 0-5 with four strikeouts.
Since then, Montgomery has started making solid contact with the ball, including his first Double-A home run that was hit on Friday, Aug 1. Having a knack for big moments, Montgomery's solo home run came at the perfect time in the Barons 6-0 shutout win over the Trash Pandas.
Through 21 at-bats, Montgomery has accumulated five hits, including his home run, in which his lone RBI came from. He has also been patient at the plate, drawing two walks and one intentional walk, as he knows what pitches to swing at and which ones to let go.
Montgomery has played two games in center field, two in right field, and one as designated hitter, as he has managed a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage through his five games thus far. He has shuffled around the outfield during his professional career, yet he makes his most appearances out in right field.
With the hopes that Montgomery continues to perform the way he is, according to MLB, the first round draft pick is on track to make his MLB Debut in 2027.