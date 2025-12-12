Here Are The Five Toughest Games On Texas A&M's 2026 Schedule

Texas A&M's 2026 football schedule has come out, and the Aggies will face a couple of tough tests both at Kyle Field and on the road. The Aggies posted an 11-1 regular season record in 2025 with a tough schedule, yet 2026 may be even tougher.

There are five games that will challenge the Aggies the most next season, which feature three road games and two games at Kyle Field. Most of these games are against teams that the Aggies haven't faced in a couple of years, yet they are top programs in the Southeastern Conference.

FULL TEXAS A&M 2026 SCHEDULE pic.twitter.com/03aHqpef5I — Matt Galatzan (@MattGalatzan) December 12, 2025

Breaking Down The Aggies' Toughest Games

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Texas A&M at LSU

One of the toughest places to play in college football is Death Valley, and although the Aggies were able to clear out the Tigers' stadium this year, a lot of things have changed since then. With the Aggies playing the Tigers near the beginning of the season, Lane Kiffin might not have everything figured out yet, giving an exciting A&M team lots of momentum.

Texas A&M at Alabama

The Aggies are able to go down to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama, a historically talented football program, one that the Aggies have not played since 2023. The Aggies only have 3 wins over the Crimson Tide. The Aggies' last win in Tuscaloosa came in 2012, when Johnny Manziel was leading the team.

Texas A&M vs Tennessee

Tennessee will be coming to College Station for the first time since 2016, when the Aggies were able to beat the Volunteers in double overtime. These two programs have only matched up five times, yet Tennessee has always been a team in the SEC that will compete, and it normally ends the season ranked towards the top of the conference.

Texas A&M at Oklahoma

The Aggies will go to Norman and face Oklahoma for the first time since 2013, another road game that will be a hostile environment for A&M. With Oklahoma making the College Football Playoff this season, it seems like Brent Venables has been able to get this Oklahoma program back to where it belongs.

Texas A&M vs Texas

Lastly, one of the most difficult games on A&M's 2026 schedule is hosting the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Since Texas has joined the SEC, it has won both matchups versus A&M, yet with a rivarly this large, the Aggies are certain to get a victory over the Longhorns.