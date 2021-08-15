How Did Former A&M Star QB Kellen Mond Look In NFL Debut?

Vikings coach believes the former Texas A&M QB needs to come out of his shell

Of all the NFL rookies out of Texas A&M, perhaps no one commands more interest than former quarterback Kellen Mond.

Mond, drafted 66th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in April, saw his first snaps Saturday night starting in the second half against the Denver Broncos.

There's plenty for the four-year Aggies starter to work on.

Mond’s stats weren’t eye-popping, completing 6-of-16 passes for 53 yards. He recorded 25 yards rushing on five carries. The Vikings did not score a touchdown in the second half, but that's not all on Mond.

Despite missing 10 days in camp on the COVID-19 reserve list, Mond said he "didn't feel rusty" and it was good to get in the game. It was unclear before the game if he would play .

“I think just the big thing with me postgame and not seeing the game yet (on tape) is just my pace, my feet, just getting the ball out of my hands quicker,’’ Mond said. “Being able to evaluate after the first game, I think I’ll just continue to get better at that.”

He did give his new team a chance late in third third quarter leading a drive into the red zone. On fourth and goal, Mond delivered a near-perfect strike to fellow rookie Whop Philyor in the back of the end zone.

Unfortunately for the Vikes, Denver rookie Caden Sterns knocked out the ball before Philyor got two feet down.

Mond is expected to be the eventual No. 2 QB behind Pro Bowl veteran Kirk Cousins. Some believe Mond can push Cousins in camp for first-team reps. While that may be the case, the first preseason game for Mond didn't say much.

Zimmer believes Mond needs to be more vocal if he hopes to command an offense.

“He’s kind of a laid-back guy, doesn’t really say a whole bunch,’’ Zimmer said. “I think he’s got to kind of get out of his shell a little bit. If you’re going to be the quarterback, you’ve got to do those things.’’

Mond, one of three players in the SEC to throw for more than 9,000 yards in his career, isn't concerned with being laid back, as long as his production does the talking.

“I don’t necessarily know what he means by that on my personality,’’ Mond said. “I thought I did a good job in the huddle and getting certain guys going. There’s really no excuses. It’s still my first game. … (I) got my feet wet, and I just have to go play and react and just have fun.”

The Vikings are set to face the Indianapolis Colts next Saturday at US Bank Stadium. Mond is expected to play a significant amount of snaps, along with veteran Jake Browning.

