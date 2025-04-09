Former Texas A&M WR Reveals Reason for Entering Transfer Portal
While Texas A&M football was busy bolstering its receiving corps, wide receiver Noah Thomas announced his decision to transfer and join the Georgia Bulldogs. The playmaker took time during his spring media availability to discuss his move.
Last season with the Aggies, Thomas recorded his best season of his career. In 2024, Thomas racked up 574 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His biggest play of the year came on a 73-yard game-tying touchdown against Auburn.
"No knock on A&M, I just wanted something different,” Thomas said. ”Leaving is definitely something that requires you to mature. It was the first time really living out of state for me. I really see Georgia on a big stage every year. Coach Kirby Smart is a great coach all around, and he’s going to coach you hard, and that’s what every player should want."
A major contributing factor to Thomas’ move was his relationship with wide receivers coach James Coley. Their relationship started at Texas A&M, where Coley served as the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach from 2022-23. Prior to that, Coley coached the wide receiver room from 2020-2021. With the departure of former A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Coley took over Georgia’s wide receiver coach position.
“Coach Coley used to coach me at Texas A&M,” Thomas said. “He’s real. He’s not going to tell you a lie or anything that you want to hear. He’s going to tell you the truth. He kept it real with me ever since I first met him and still does to this day.”
Another person that played into Thomas’ decision was Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. A Georgia native, Bobo has spent 17 of his 26 years as a coach in Athens. As part of Georgia’s 2023 National Champion squad, Bobo is no stranger to success.
“Bobo’s pitch to me was ‘Come be great,’” Thomas said. “I want to be great.”
The Aggies will begin the second full season under head coach Mike Elko on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the UTSA Roadrunners.