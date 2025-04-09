Noah Thomas 'Wanted Something Different' - Explains Move From TAMU to Georgia
Former Texas A&M Aggie turned Georgia Bulldog, Noah Thomas explains move from TAMU to Georgia during his spring football media availability.
Noah Thomas, a standout wide receiver, made waves in January 2025 when he committed to the University of Georgia after transferring from Texas A&M. His decision to join the Bulldogs comes with a combination of factors that go with him both professionally and personally. In a recent press conference, Thomas shared his thoughts on why Georgia was the perfect fit for his next chapter in college football.
One of the key reasons Thomas chose Georgia was the compelling pitch made by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “Mike Bobo’s pitch to me was, ‘Come be great, and I wanna be great,’” Thomas revealed. This invitation to reach new heights in his career caught his attention, aligning with his personal aspirations of excelling at the highest level. The message was simple but powerful: Georgia could provide the platform he needed to develop into the best version of himself.
While many schools likely reached out to Thomas through the transfer portal, he was drawn to Georgia for more than just the promise of greatness on the field. “Georgia is a prestigious school,” Thomas explained, emphasizing the importance of the program’s reputation under Kirby Smart and its role in shaping his decision. Beyond that, Thomas shared a personal connection with Georgia’s coaching staff, particularly with Coach James Coley. “Coach Coley used to coach me over at Texas A&M. Great dude, real genuine,” he said. This bond helped solidify Georgia as the right place for him, as he knew firsthand the caliber of mentorship he would receive from Coley, a coach he trusted and respected.
During Coley’s time at Texas A&M, the relationship based on the recruitment of Zachariah Branch out of high school helped Georgia land the former five-star as well.
Another major factor in Thomas’s decision was the team’s practice culture. Adapting to a new program often requires adjusting to its pace and intensity, and Thomas acknowledged that Georgia’s practices stood out in this regard. “The biggest adjustment to Georgia has been how active practices are. You’re never standing around during a Georgia practice,” he said. This level of intensity and focus on constant motion excites him, as it fits his energetic playing style and his desire to improve constantly.
With his commitment, Thomas is bringing his skills to one of the top football programs in the nation, where he believes he can grow both as an athlete and as a person. Moving further away from home was a challenge he wanted. A Texas native, the now Bulldog wanted a chance to get away a bit.
"No knock on A&M, I just wanted something different. Leaving is definitely something that requires you to mature. It was the first time really living out of state for me. I really see Georgia on a big stage every year. Coach Kirby Smart is a great coach all around, and he’s going to coach you hard, and that’s what every player should want."
