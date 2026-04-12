Former Texas A&M Standout Signs Leon O'Neal Jr. Signs New Pro Contract

Once a standout player for the Texas A&M Aggies, defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. is now looking to carve out a lasting professional football career,

The former four-star recruit and product of Cy Springs High School (TX) chose the Aggies over programs like Clemson, Oklahoma, and Georgia. During his four-year career in College Station, O'Neal totaled 161 tackles, racked up 12 pass deflections, one sack and also added six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Despite a productive career, O'Neal did not hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft, but did sign with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. After being waived, he eventually signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL, who waived him.

O'Neal then landed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the IFL, but was suspended indefinitely in 2023 after going after a fan in the stands. He got another shot in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks, where he actually started five games, but was again released. He returned to the Pirates in 2025, but found success with the UFL's Houston Rougnecks as he was named 2025 All-UFL Team.

Earlier this week, his journey took another turn.

The latest stop in O'Neal's professional journey

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) is congratulated by teammates. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As announced on X on Wednesday, O'Neal signed with the Pirates of the IFL again. However, his stint with the team that is now in Orlando, Florida did not last long. As shared by the team earlier on Saturday, O'Neal will be returning to the UFL, where he will play for the Columbus Aviators.

"Congratulations Leon O’Neal Jr. as he has been signed by the Columbus Aviators of the UFL," read the post. "Last season, O’Neal recorded 46 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, and a touchdown, along with an interception and a forced fumble."

Congratulations Leon O’Neal Jr. as he has been signed by the Columbus Aviators of the UFL.



Last season, O’Neal recorded 46 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, and a touchdown, along with an interception and a forced fumble.



A playmaker on every level, now taking his game to the… pic.twitter.com/yGyPmm3cBL — Orlando Pirates (@OrlPirates) April 11, 2026

It's unclear when O'Neal will debut with the Aviators, but the UFL season is currently underway at this point. The Aviators are set to take on the Dallas Renegades on Sunday for what will be their third game of the season.

Through the first two weeks, the Aviators are sitting at a 0-2 record, as they and the Louisville Kings are the only winless teams remaining in the eight-team league,

With the addition of O'Neal on the back end of their defense, the Aviators could very well get the lift they need on defense.

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