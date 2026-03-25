UFL vs. NFL Rules: How the Games Differ As 2026 United Football League Season Begins

The 2026 UFL season is upon us.

For those who need their football fix after waiting a whole month-plus since the Super Bowl, have no fear: the United Football League is here.

Set to begin its third season since the 2024 merger of the XFL and USFL, the UFL consists of eight teams—the Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Renegades, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm, St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Gamblers—and plenty of familiar NFL faces.

That said, while they are ultimately playing the same sport as the NFL ( unlike flag football ), the UFL features a distinct set of rules that make it quite different from the game you're used to watching on fall Sundays. Here’s a look at some of the key differences.

UFL vs. NFL rules: How the two leagues’s rules differ

The UFL has a handful of distinct rules that make it different from the NFL. | Ron Jenkins/UFL/Getty Images

Out of bounds rules

The UFL requires players to have only one foot in bounds to complete a legal catch, while the NFL requires two. They adopted the rule from the NCAA in an effort to “increase passing and scoring and potentially enhance player safety.”

The tush push, or lack thereof

Unlike the NFL, the UFL has formally eliminated the “Tush Push”—a pseudo-quarterback sneak where players line up directly behind the signal-caller and, upon the snap of the ball, push him forward to try to gain a first down. The play is not allowed in the game.

Field goals

In the NFL, all field goals are worth three points. In the UFL, field goals of 60-plus yards are now worth four points. All others are still worth three.

Points after touchdown (PATs)

Upon scoring a touchdown, offenses have three options for their PAT attempt:

One-Point Conversion: 33-yard field goal

Two-Point Conversion: Ball placed at the 2-yard line

Three-Point Conversion: Ball placed at the 8-yard line

Punting rules

In an effort from the UFL to “ turbocharge offenses ,” offenses are not allowed to punt when inside their opponent's 50-yard line. The rule applies even if a team reaches the no-punting zone and is then moved back beyond midfield via penalty or loss of yardage.

The no-punting rule is suspended inside the two-minute warning of each half.

Kickoff rules

On a kickoff, the ball is booted from the kicking team’s 30-yard line while the remaining 10 players line up at the receiving team’s 45. The kick must land in the “landing zone,” which spans from the receiving team’s 20-yard line to the goal line. If the ball fails to reach the landing zone or goes out of bounds, it is spotted at the 40-yard line.

There are also two touchback spots. If the ball is kicked directly into the end zone, it will be placed at the 40-yard line. If it hits the landing zone and then enters the end zone, it will be placed at the 20-yard line.

Onside kick alternative

In the 4th quarter, a team that has just scored and is either tied or trailing can elect to retain possession instead of attempting an onside kick. In this instance, the team will gets one play from its own 28-yard line with the line to gain set at the 40—essentially a 4th-and-12 attempt. The clock starts on the snap, and all normal playing rules apply.

If the line to gain is reached, the offense retains possession. If not, the defense takes over at the spot of the ball.

Overtime

UFL overtime consists of a best of three “shootout,” similar to hockey. Teams will alternate try attempts from the five-yard line, with the home team choosing whether they’d like to go on offense or defense first.

Each team is awarded two points for every successful conversion. If the defense records a stop or forces a turnover, the play is ruled dead and they cannot score. The team with the most points after three rounds wins.

Should the game still be tied after three rounds, teams will then alternate attempts until there is a winner.

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