Following his junior campaign with the Texas A&M Aggies, cornerback Jayvon Thomas announced on Dec. 23 that he would enter the transfer portal. This came following Texas A&M's home loss to the Miami Hurricanes, ending their season in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

After spending the first three seasons of his college football career in College Station, Texas, Thomas has found his new home with an ACC contender, returning to his roots in the process.

Former Texas A&M Cornerback Jayvon Thomas Commits to SMU

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jayvon Thomas (14) after the catch in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Thomas is returning to his hometown of Dallas, staying inside the Lone Star State as he prepares for his next stop with the SMU Mustangs. The move was reported by Billy Embody of On3 on Jan. 20, highlighting Thomas' return to the Big D.

Before he joined the Aggies, Thomas was a four-star recruit out of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas. He was a two-way athlete with the Golden Bears, playing running back and cornerback. He was the 13th-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, and was a top-25 recruit in Texas.

With South Oak Cliff, he recorded 1,110 career rushing yards and six touchdowns on 118 carries (9.4 yards per carry), according to MaxPreps. He added six interceptions and a forced fumble on defense.

Thomas saw action immediately at Texas A&M, appearing in nine games and starting one, Week 10 against Ole Miss, as a freshman. While he struggled in his debut season, he continued to develop and started the opening four contests of the 2024 season. However, he was a rotational defender in the second half of the season, playing 330 snaps on defense.

In 2025, he recorded just 66 total defensive snaps while appearing in 13 games, primarily contributing on special teams. This led to his eventual entry in the transfer portal. He now has an opportunity to compete for a starting spot with SMU in 2026.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) runs after a catch against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jayvon Thomas (14) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Mustangs won the ACC title in 2024, their first season as a member of the conference. They rebounded with a 9-4 record in 2025, going 6-2 in conference play and missing out on the ACC Championship Game via a tiebreaker.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee inked an extension with the program in October, setting him up for a return in 2026 as the Mustangs pursue another conference title. He has proven himself to be a successful coach at every level, earning a record of 38-16 as a head coach. Lashlee is 20-7 in the last two seasons with a 14-2 record in ACC play.

Deuce Harmon — another former Texas A&M defensive back — led SMU in cornerback snaps in 2025. He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, while Marcellus Barnes Jr., who finished second in snaps, is set to return.

Thomas will likely be competing over the offseason with William Nettles and Jaelyn Davis-Robinson for reps as the team's CB2, with both returning after being part of the Mustangs' cornerback rotation. Davis-Robinson began his career at LSU, while Nettles earned reps as a true sophomore.

In three seasons, Thomas has recorded 33 tackles (23 solo and one for a loss), adding one interception in 2024. He will look to continue to develop under SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons.