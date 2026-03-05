Texas A&M Post-Transfer Portal Depth Chart Review: Offensive Line

After making their first College Football Playoff appearance since its introduction, the Texas A&M Aggies are turning to a new season in which they hope to feed off the strength of an 11-2 season in head coach Mike Elko’s second year in College Station.

While Texas A&M capitalized well on both the 2026 recruiting class and transfer portal, some work remains to gel the team together during the spring offseason. Doubtless, a heavy priority is the offensive line — a unit in which each member has to be cohesive in order to build success. Here’s a look at Texas A&M’s team that will be battling in the trenches next season:

Left Tackle: Wilkin Formby, Robert Bourdon

Rising junior Wilkin Formby will take the spot by quarterback Marcel Reed’s blind side in his first year with the Aggies. The Alabama native spent a couple of years developing with the Crimson Tide before coming to College Station as one of Texas A&M’s big names from the portal class just three days after his portal entrance on Jan. 4.

Formby was highly praised for his development over the spring and summer before his last season at Alabama. The 6-foot-7 lineman already had natural size and strength, but his work ethic and maturity in terms of both technique and the weight room were huge improvements. The Crimson Tide struggled to slate him in a spot early in the season before finally putting Formby at right guard instead of his traditional tackle position. With the Aggies, Formby will have a chance to exhibit his ability to play one of the offensive line’s most important positions.

Robert Bourdon is a returning Aggie who doesn’t provide as much experience on the field, seeing action in one game during his freshman season in 2024 and sitting the majority of last year to accommodate his decision to redshirt. A three-star from Tennessee, Bourdon will likely sit behind Formby.

Left Guard: Coen Echols, Blake Ivy

Coen Echols is another transfer prospect that the Aggies required during the one-time period. With two years at LSU under his belt, Echols brings versatility to the restructured Texas A&M offensive line. The three-star Texas native had plenty of experience at both tackle and center in his high school career and started in all 13 of LSU’s games at left guard, allowing just two sacks and 13 pressures in 438 pass-blocking attempts, according to PFF.

Blake Ivy is another returner, rising to his redshirt sophomore year with the Aggies. The former consensus four-star recruit was ranked at No. 128 in ESPN’s Top-300 list of 2024 prospects and played both right and left tackle in high school.

Center: Mark Nabou Jr., Ashton Funk

Mark Nabou Jr. is the sole Texas A&M returner expected to be a starter on the Aggies’ offensive line depth chart, returning to a unit that underwent postseason rebuilding. Entering his senior year, Nabou started his collegiate career with two seasons riddled with injuries, sitting out his sophomore year after a season-ending torn MCL in the 2024 season opener against Notre Dame. In his comeback junior year, Nabou stayed healthy and started in all 13 games, logging 400 snaps and shining in pass protection.

Ashton Funk is a rising redshirt sophomore who has spent the last two seasons developing with Texas A&M. The three-star recruit from Katy, Texas, played in several different positions during high school, including center and left tackle, and was a member of the Texas District 19-6A first team as a junior.

Right Guard: Trovon Baugh, Isendre Ahfua

Former South Carolina lineman Trovon Baugh is another incoming transfer set to start on the Aggies’ lineup. The rising senior has seen lots of field action through his three seasons with the Gamecocks, playing in 11 games during his true freshman year, 12 as a sophomore, and 12 last season, starting in 11 games as a junior at right guard. Baugh is similar to Nabou in terms of excelling at pass protection, although his run-blocking grades leave room for improvement.

Isendre Ahfua will be entering his third year of college at Texas A&M, sitting for a redshirt season in 2025. As a true freshman, he made his collegiate debut and had one appearance during the season against New Mexico State.

Right Tackle: Tyree Adams, Lamont Rogers

Tyree Adams followed Echols to College Station, transferring to Texas A&M out of LSU just days after Echols announced his commitment. At 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Adams fits the bill in terms of size and strength but will need to work on his technique over the offseason, with average run-blocking grades. Just like several other projected starters, his pass protection last season was stellar, as Adams logged four pass-blocking grades above 80.0, per PFF.

Lamont Rogers is another returning Aggie lineman after spending his true freshman year in maroon. Rogers is a young player with a lot of exciting potential, as a former five-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect out of Texas.