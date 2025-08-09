Former Texas A&M Wide Receiver Falls On NFLs Top 100 Players List
The National Football League has released its Top 100 Players List heading into the 2025 football season. They release ten new players every week, with the week of August 4-8 showcasing players 50 to 41.
With the NFL releasing ten new players every week, former Texas A&M star Mike Evans made the list at No. 44. The wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is entering his 12th season with Tampa Bay after an incredible career at Texas A&M.
Dating back to his time in Aggieland, Evans played two seasons for the Aggies, recording over 1,000 yards in both 2012 and 2013. In his second season with the Aggies, Evans scored 12 touchdowns for the Maroon and White, while also leading the Southeastern Conference in receiving touchdowns that season.
After declaring for the 2014 NFL Draft with two years of college football under his belt, Evans was drafted as the overall No. 7 pick. Evans has spent his entire professional career with Tampa Bay, as he as been outstanding, recording over 1,000 each season.
Through 168 games played with the Buccaneers, Evans has racked up 12,684 yards off of 836 receptions, including 105 career touchdowns.
Who Did Evans Rank Higher Than?
There were some very notable names on the list that Evans ranked higher than, including teammates Lavonte David (96), Vita Vea (76), and Baker Mayfield (50). The remainder of the list won't be published until September 1, which is just a few days before the start of the 2025 NFL season.
While some people would argue that Evans is one of, if not the best, wide receivers in the NFL, it will be difficult to judge if his ranking on the list seems fitting, since it is not all out yet.
Evans has been notable throughout his entire career with the Bucs, including their 2021 Super Bowl victory over Kansas City. Evans recorded a very good 31-yard reception in this game, off of his one target.
It seems that every year, Evans progresses more and more in his craft, including an amazing 2024 season where he recorded 1,004 yards for his twelfth consecutive 1,000-yard season. On top of this, Evans scored eleven touchdowns for the Bucs off of 74 receptions.
As Evans enters his 13th season at age 31, he has his sights set high as he hopes to achieve another 1,000-yard season and help lead the Bucs to another great season after finishing first in the NFC South last season.