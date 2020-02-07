Four A&M Players Invited to NFL Combine

COLLEGE STATION — The NFL Combine is the first step for players to make their dreams a reality. With more and more underclassmen declaring, this could be the one big moment that could define a player's status before their final chance at the school's Pro Day.

For four former Texas A & M players, they will receive some extra care heading into the process.

NFL.com released its full list of 337 college players invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. Fresh off their 2019 National Championship, LSU led the charge 16 invitees, the most of any other school. In the Southeastern Conference, all 14 schools will have at least one member representing the institution in Indianapolis, Ind.

Former A & M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, along with wide receivers Quartney Davis, Kendrick Rogers and punter Braden Mann, will all be in attendance. Their draft grades heading into Indianapolis range from the mid-second round up to undrafted due to their current status.

Madubuike, the team's highest-ranked player according to scouts, could earn a higher stock with a strong combine performance. The 330-pound defender led the Aggies in sacks (5.5) and tallied 42 tackles in his final season with the team.

He would declare early and not suit up with the Aggies to play in the Texas Bowl last December. Several media outlets project Madubuike to be a mid-second round selection and could rise into the late first-round following the combine.

Davis, a junior who graduated in December, could see a rise with better numbers this time around. Teams should already be familiar with the multi-purpose wide receiver as Davis was a member of the North team at the Senior Bowl. Most scouts will hope for a better outing in Indy than they saw in Mobile, Ala.

Speed will allow Davis to flourish at the next level, as will his versatility. The junior declared following a 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl, stating that it was best for his career to move on from College Station. He finished the 2019 season with 54 catches for 616 yards and four touchdowns.

Rogers was highly-touted as a premier receiver in the SEC following his sophomore season. Injuries and a slow start nearly negated all the promise from the year prior. He finished with 30 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns. A surprise early draftee, perhaps the combine could be a chance for the veteran to breakout and show NFL teams it was the system holding back his potential.

According to multiple scouts, Rogers currently holds a late day 3 grade and could be looking for a team via the undrafted path.

Punters and kickers never seem to be appreciated during the draft process, but there a few punters heading to the NFL with Mann's skills. One of the more decorated special team players in NCAA history, the senior set a record for average punt yards in 2018 (51 yards) on his way to a Ray Guy Award title.

With an impressive outing, plus solid measurables, perhaps Mann could enter the conversation of an early day 3 selections. It would likely be far-fetched to believe that the Houston native would enter first-round talk, similar to Sebastian Janikowski, who was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the 17th pick during the 2000 NFL Draft.

A total of 337 prospects have been invited to attend the annual event. The combine will take place from Feb. 24 through March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.