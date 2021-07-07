Four Texas A&M Players Make Phil Steele's Preseason All-American Teams

Phil Steele has four Aggies on his preseason All-American teams for 2021

Every year, college football guru Phil Steele releases his preseason rankings. This includes conference winners, top names to watch for and the All-American rosters.

For 2021, four Texas A&M players are represented in the conversation. They include tight end Jalen Wydermyer, offensive tackle Kenyon Green, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, and running back Isaiah Spiller.

Wydermyer, Green and Leal all earned first-team honors. Spiller, who is expected to split carries, finished on the third team.

Wydermyer enters the season as the SEC's top tight end by most standings. A two-year starter, he led the Aggies with 46 catches for 506 yards and six touchdowns. With his 12 career touchdowns, Wydermyer holds the new A&M record for receiving scores by a tight end.

Leal, who already has earned top-10 buzz from NFL draft boards, has started the last 18 games for the Aggies and been the name to watch for defensively. He led the 2020 defense in hurries with eight and ranked fifth in tackles with 37.

What might be more impressive is his versatility on the line. Both a defensive tackle and defensive end, the 290-pound defender has been elite at stopping the run while also showing off his speed and hands in a loss to No. 1 Alabama.

Green, a former All-American at left guard, will now be asked to step in and play left tackle. A two-year starter inside, the transition over to the blindside should come will little concern as during his time in high school, he was recruited as a tackle prospect.

Spiller saw one of the heaviest workloads during the 2020 season among starting running backs. He tallied 188 carries, rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring nine times.

The rising junior already has cemented his legacy at A&M since arriving in the backfield during the 2019 season. He tied Trayveon Williams’ freshman rushing record with 217 yards on the ground versus UTSA. Spiller also matched the freshman scoring record with three rushing touchdowns on the same evening.

Other names that were left off the list but should be in consideration include wide receiver/running back Ainias Smith, running back Devon Achane, cornerback Jaylon Jones and safety Leon O'Neal. A&M is returning nine full-time starters on defense after a near top 10 finish in 2020.

The Aggies open the season with Kent State on September 4 at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at Kyle Field in College Station.

