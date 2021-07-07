Texas A&M's Myles Garrett Recognized As Top Edge Rusher In NFL

The No. 1 overall pick in 2017 has reached an amazing level after only four NFL seasons.

It's the time of the summer when college football focuses on recruiting and the NFL focuses on lists.

Lists reign supreme and cover every topic from the best and worst overall roster to the best and worst fans. ESPN recently surveyed more than 50 NFL executives, coaches, scouts, and players to narrow down the top 10 players at 11 different positions.

The point of the list was to identify the best players in the NFL right now headed into 2021.

Texas A&M's own Myles Garrett came out on top of all current edge rushers. Garrett and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers traded first-place votes through much of the process, with Garrett winning out in the end based on overall voting.

The question to current NFL general managers was which pass-rusher would they use to build a defense around today. Most said, Garrett.

What's astonishing is the fact that Garrett has reached this level of play and respect after just four seasons since leaving A&M.

The #1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft was expected to be dominant. All #1 overall picks are. But not all can achieve such dominance as a 25-year old.

ESPN had this to say regarding Garrett's play:

“Absolutely made a massive jump last year,” a veteran AFC defensive coach said. “From a physical standpoint setting the edge and as a pass-rusher he’s just gifted. He put it all together. He was so difficult to deal with, snap-in and snap out.”

"Garrett’s pass-rush win rate of 26.3% last season ranked third among edge rushers despite facing 104 double teams. He won on 15 of those (14.4%), which ranked 12 in the league."

“Built out of a lab,” an AFC scout said. “Zero weaknesses. Power, bend, speed.”

The Browns have Garrett under contract through the 2026 season when he turns 31 years old. If previous performance is any indication of what's in store for the future, that deal for Cleveland should look like a steal for the best edge rusher in the NFL.

