Texas A&M Depth Chart: An Early Look At the 2021 Offense

Let's take an early look at the Aggies' projected starters on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2021 season.

When you live and drink the SEC kool-aid, best be ready to field one of the nation's best rosters. That's at least what Jimbo Fisher will be trying to do at Texas A&M in 2021.

The Aggies return fresh off a 9-1 campaign and Orange Bowl victory. It's Year 4 of the Fisher-led team, meaning everyone on campus has now been recruited by his staff. And with yet another top 10 recruiting class, A&M is looking to take the next leap from good SEC school to College Football Playoff contender.

Can they though with an offense missing pieces?

Kellen Mond now is with the Minnesota Vikings. Four of the five starting offensive linemen are gone from 2020. The Aggies also need a true No. 1 receiver after a down season at the passing game last fall.

If the recruiting class lives up to expectations, that shouldn't be a problem. In fact, it should be the start of a new era in College Station.

Fall ball will give an indication of where everyone is lining up, but he's an early look at All Aggies' depth chart projections for A&M's offense.

Quarterback

QB1: Haynes King, RS Fresh OR Zach Calzada RS Soph

QB3: Eli Stowers, Fresh

Based on talent, the job is King's to lose. Coming out of Longview, the 6-foot-3 quarterback was viewed as a mobile quarterback with the skills that would extend plays outside the pocket. Last season, he finished he threw just four passes, completed one for a touchdown, and threw an interception.

Fisher has been enamored with the physical skills that King possesses, plus his mobility. Calzada still can play and is a mighty fine passer. Of the two, it's the Georgia native with a stronger arm. The difference? Calzada isn't mobile when put under pressure.

Both quarterbacks likely play at least one half in the first three games before the Week 4 matchup with Arkansas. A strong camp for one though likely seals the job of QB1 for most — if not all — of 2021.

Running Back

RB1: Isaiah Spiller, Jr. OR Devon Achane, Soph

RB2: Ainias Smith, Jr. OR LJ Johnson, Freshman

This really is based on the type of play Fisher is looking to run. For more on the counters and draws, Spiller is going to see the brunt of the carries. If pitches or options are the calls, Achane has earned that right.

The duo is a perfect complement towards each other based on their Yin and Yang style. Spiller, who's recorded two 1,000-plus total yard seasons since coming out of Klein Collins, is strong but has homerun speed in space.

As for Achane, his 200-meter speed on the track is why he'll be a star for the Aggies offense in 2021. If defenders don't catch him at the line of scrimmage, they might as well jog towards the sideline and prep for the next series. Both should see significant snaps this fall.

Smith won't be limited to either running back or wide receiver, so expect him to be a Kadarius Toney 2.0 for Darrell Dickey's play-calling. Keep a close eye on Johnson, who was a five-tool player during his final season at Cy-Fair and was clocked in with an average 40-time around 4.42.

WIDE RECEIVER (X)

WR1: Chase Lane, RS Soph

WR2: Hezekiah Jones, RS Sr.

Lane returns for his second season as the starting "X" receiver barring any setbacks. Last season, he led the Aggie receivers in yards per catch, averaging 14.1 on the season. Although his 29 catches were few and far between, his route-running at the line of scrimmage is stupendous.

Jones will also fight for reps as the veteran of the locker room. Thanks to an Achilles injury, he missed all of 2019 and the first four games of 2020. Consistent with his hands, this should be an intriguing battle for reps during August.

WIDE RECEIVER (Z)

WR1: Demond Demas, Soph

WR2: Caleb Chapman, RS Jr.

Chapman likely would be penciled in as the starter if not for a Week 3 ACL injury against Florida. He is expected to return without problems, but this creates an opportunity for Demas to step up.

The 6-foot-3 target has been the top wide receiver prospect under the Fisher regime. He played in four games last year but didn't record a single catch. Still, the potential for a breakout season is evident, and Fisher told reporters this spring that Demas has "grown" since coming to College Station.

Both players are coming back with something to prove. Ultimately, the best thing for the program would be if both showed why they deserve to start.

SLOT RECEIVER

WR1: Ainias Smith, Jr.

WR2: Jalen Preston, RS Soph.

WR3: Moose Muhammad III, RS Fresh.

No surprise here as Smith returns back to his natural wide receiver position. As the leader in catches (56) for A&M, the junior is expected to targeted often, trusting his legs in open space to carry the load. He also should be used on reverses and jet sweeps in the run game.

Preston played sparingly in 2020 due to depth, but he did catch seven of the 11 targets he saw from Mond. Muhammad, the son of former NFL Pro Bowl receiver, Muhsin, comes from an elite route-running background and should be a name on the rise entering midseason.

TIGHT END

TE1: Jalen Wydermyer, Jr.

TE2: Baylor Cupp, RS Fresh.

Wydermyer burst on campus, catching 78 passes for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons. With Kyle Pitts now in the NFL, this could be college football's premier tight end, and a name to watch for the first round in April's draft.

The Aggies haven't forgotten about Cupp, who suffered two season-ending injuries in summer camp before the start of the 2019 and 20 seasons. Fully healthy, he could be a game-changer in the passing game while improving as a blocker.

If Cupp can be healthy, A&M's offense could be looking to run more 12-man personnel, thus adding another element off the overall game plan.

LEFT TACKLE

LT1: Kenyon Green, Jr.

LT2: Jamir Johnson, Graduate transfer

Green returns as the one starter in the trenches from 2020. An All-American left guard and standout left tackle at Atascocita, he'll have his shot to replace Dan Moore on the blindside this year.

Johnson should be a swing tackle, if not the starter on the right side. He comes from Tennessee and has over a dozen starts in SEC games.

LEFT GUARD

LG1: Aki Ogunbiyi, RS Fresh

LG2: Josh Bankhead, RS Fresh

Ogunbiyi didn't see much action in Year 1, but his size, footwork, and hands allow him to be a star in the making. During his time at Kemper High, he helped the offense average over 240 yards per game rushing.

Bankhead is a big, burly guard that is best suited against the run. Both players likely see reps at some point with the first team this fall.

CENTER

OC1: Luke Matthews, RS Jr.

OC2: Smart Chibuzo, RS Fresh.

Let's make this quick: Matthews has worked with both Calzada and King in live games. He has been a two-year backup and comes from the historic Matthews family. Barring any changes or injuries, this is the starting center.

RIGHT GUARD

RG1: Layden Robinson, RS Soph.

RG2: Derrick Hunter, RS Soph

RG3: Bryce Foster, Fresh.

Robinson has seen the most action in two years with A&M. He played in four games in 2019 and saw 32 snaps last fall. Expect him to win the starting right guard, but keep a close eye on Foster coming out of Katy Taylor. Fisher has stated that the incoming freshman could play any position and will be considered for a starting role if he impresses at camp.

RIGHT TACKLE

RT1: Blake Trainor, RS Soph.

RT2: Jahmir Johnson, Grad transfer

RT3: Reuben Fatheree, Fresh.

Right tackle could go a number of ways but for now, Trainor leads the pack. He's played in three games since 2019 and understands the offense better than anyone else. Still, watch out for Fatheree and perhaps Trey Zhun from Fort Collins, Co., should return in time for the start of two-a-days.

