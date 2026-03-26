A month ahead of what is expected to be the most successful NFL draft in the history of Texas A&M University, a group of 23 Aggie football players partook in the team's 2026 Pro Day at the Bright Football Complex, allowing them to make a name for themselves in front of coaches and scouts representing all 32 NFL teams.

Amidst the NFL personnel sat at least two head coaches, Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals and Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys, the latter of whom also attended last year's Pro Day in College Station.

And to say the draftees showed out for the higher-level scouts would be an understatement.

Taurean York, Amari Niblack, Koli Faaiu Highlight Texas A&M's 2026 Pro Day

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Amari Niblack (84) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Linebacker Taurean York, ever the leader for the A&M defensive unit, showed off some speed with an unofficial 4.53 run in the 40-yard dash, a team-high, and got up 30.5 inches in his vertical jump.

Offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, another team captain alongside York and Ar'maj Reed-Adams, showed that big men can have hops as well, soaring 32 inches into the air.

The bench press portion of the day was led by offensive lineman Koli Faaiu, who repped 225 lbs. of weight 29 times, followed closely by defensive tackle Albert Regis with 27 reps.

Cashius Howell knocked out 22 reps on the bench and got his measurements in, having participated in the NFL Combine last month in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion, cornerback Will Lee III, and linebacker Scooby Williams also turned in only their body measurements after partaking in the NFL Combine.

Tyreek Chappell also showed off his agility with ease, turning in a 36-inch vertical jump and a 4.56 40-yard dash time.

Tight end Amari Niblack turned in a 10'3 broad jump, the longest of any of the participants.

Even long snapper Jacob Graham was able to grow his draft stock during the events, repping 23 times on the bench press and turning in a 4.71 time on the short shuttle.

Full Results

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) defends in coverage against Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Here is a breakdown of each event, and the top players from each one.

Bench Press

Koli Faaiu, OL - 29

Albert Regis, DT - 27

Reuben Fatheree II, OT - 25

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, OL - 25

Tyler Onyedim, DL - 24

Broad Jump

Amari Niblack, TE - 10' 3"

Tyreek Chappell, DB - 10' 2"

EJ Smith, RB - 10'

Le'Veon Moss, RB - 9' 11"

Amari Daniels, RB - 9' 7"

40-Yard Dash

Taurean York, LB - 4.53

Tyreek Chappell, DB - 4.56

Amari Daniels, RB - 4.56

Le'Veon Moss, RB - 4.58

EJ Smith, RB - 4.59

Amari Niblack, TE - 4.68

Vertical Jump

Tyreek Chappell, DB - 36"

EJ Smith, RB - 35.5"

Amari Daniels, RB - 35"

Trey Zuhn III, OL/Nate Boerkircher, TE/Amari Niblack, TE - 32"

Three-Cone Drill (L-Drill)

Nate Boerkircher, TE - 7.03

Tyreek Chappell, DB - 7.07

Taurean York, LB - 7.19

Koli Faaiu, OL - 7.25

Dayon Hayes, DE - 7.26

Amari Niblack, TE- 7.27

With all Combine-related activities now in the books, the draft speculation officially begins as the group of 23 now waits for their names to be called when the 2026 NFL draft gets underway on April 23.