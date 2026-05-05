Texas A&M Aggies' Returning Production for 2026: What Was Lost, Where They'll Improve

With a program record of 10 players drafted in the NFL, the Texas A&M football program is on a roll in terms of player development. However, the absence of so many key players due to that draft, as well as the transfer portal and exhausted eligibility, leaves several gaps for the Aggies to fill.

Head coach Mike Elko has since reached into the transfer portal to pull a class that ranked No. 3 in On3's rankings and in ESPN's Top 10. With a number of new faces joining the Aggies' ranks, here's a look at Texas A&M's projected productivity for 2026 compared to last season.

Texas A&M's Offense Returns for Comparable Production, While Defense Needs Support

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In terms of returning players, many of the Aggies' key offensive playmakers will be back in action for the 2026 season. Headlining those numbers will be junior quarterback Marcel Reed, who returns for what potentially is his final year at Texas A&M.

Reed is the highlight of the Aggies' offense as a true dual-threat, especially after taking major steps in his passing game last season. With 3,169 yards on 234 completed passes, Reed will be looking to take his productivity to new heights — even with a star receiver out of the picture.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion was drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and posted huge numbers for the Aggies as a star pass catcher. With 919 yards on 61 receptions, with nine touchdowns, Concepcion had a hand in leading the Aggies to rank No. 25 nationally in terms of passing efficiency.

With former Alabama receiver Isaiah Horton added into the mix via the transfer portal, the Aggies hope to continue that streak in Concepcion's absence. Elko's recruiting skills should result in the continued offensive explosiveness that marked Texas A&M's season in 2025.

Defensively, however, the Aggies lost several veteran players who characterized Texas A&M's smothering pass rush game. A total of seven defensive players were either drafted or later signed to teams, including defensive end Cashius Howell, who went in the second round to the Cincinnati Bengals. Howell was hugely productive for the Aggies, recording 31 total tackles and 11.5 sacks to put Texas A&M at No. 4 in season sacks with 43 total.

To combat that gap, the Aggies signed nine defensive players from the transfer portal, including former Northwestern edge Anto Saka. Saka will likely be an immediate impact player, with seven solo tackles and three sacks for the Wildcats in 2025. Saka's numbers don't give much of a glimpse in terms of productivity, but his stature and reported physicality offer some promise that the Aggies will struggle less in closing the hole left by so many veterans.

Although Texas A&M's offense should be just as explosive and productive as last year, the lack of experience from the defense will likely mark this year as a reconstructive, developmental season. In ESPN's rankings of returning productivity, the Aggies rank at No. 14, with a 65% production prediction in comparison to last season's numbers.

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