Game Preview: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Samford Bulldogs
After battling through the heart of a gauntlet, the Southeastern Conference schedule, Texas A&M football will have a break before a final showdown with the Texas Longhorns as the Samford Bulldogs come to town for an early morning showdown.
Samford, an FCS school, will allow A&M to flex its muscle one last time in front of a home crowd before one final road test, and the regular season concludes. The Bulldogs will be coming off a less-than-perfect 2024 season, sporting just a 4-7 record while going 1-4 on the road.
The Aggies, however, will be on a revenge tour after starting 7-1 in the 2024 season until a limping, 8-5 finish ended coach Mike Elko's first year of action as head man in College Station. A revamped and veteran roster is the difference-maker for the Aggies, a group that will be hungry to show its strength against an outgunned opponent.
The rushing attack will be spearheaded by running backs Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens II. This unit has the capability to be among the best in the entire country, having finished 22nd in the nation and second in the SEC in rushing yards.
As for the Bulldogs, quarterback Quincy Crittendon will aim to be the dual-threat answer to a superior SEC defense. The oldest option at quarterback for Samford, Crittendon, currently leads the race to be the shotcaller for the 2025 season.
The Aggies have never lost to an FCS school and will look to impose their will on the next one they face in Samford. McNeese was the latest FCS school to meet A&M at Kyle Field, where it was defeated by a score of 52-10, as the Aggies ran an astonishing 333 yards against the Cowboys.
New faces will be dotted along the Aggie defensive line, most especially interior defensive lineman DJ Hicks Jr., a powerful Katy native who will have his shot at becoming the next focal point of the defense. Also in the trenches, fellow lineman Albert Regis will use his veteran skill set to lead defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's vision of success.
Finally, the Aggies' most imposing returning unit is the offensive line, which brings back all five of its previous 2024 starters. Two-time captain tackle Trey Zuhn III shores up the blindside while Preseason All-American guard Armaj Reed-Adams commands the right side of the line. Center Mark Nabou returns from a season-ending injury and will be yet another piece of a great Maroon wall.