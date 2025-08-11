Two Texas A&M Players Named to ESPN's Preseason All-America Teams
It's not every day that you see an offensive lineman get the props that they deserve for what they do on a football team. Without them, it would be kind of hard for the offense to do, well, anything, really.
And a linebacker? They're called the "quarterbacks of the defense" for good reason.
Without the big bodies in front, the quarterbacks don't have a pocket to sit in to scan the field and see where they need to make throws to, and running backs don't get the lanes that they need to carry the ball up the field, and without the linebackers calling shots on defense, the rest of the defenders are clueless on where they need to be to make their plays.
This is a reason that Mike Elko and the rest of the Texas A&M coaching staff should be glad they have a lineman like Ar'maj Reed-Adams and a linebacker like Taurean York, both of whom are very good at serving their respective roles on the Aggie football team.
Reed-Adams and York Were Named To ESPN's Preseason All-America Teams
On Monday morning, ESPN revealed their 2025 preseason All-America teams, a first-team and a second-team for each position.
Reed-Adams was named a first-team offensive guard, along with Olaivavega Ioane from the Penn State Nittany Lions, and York was named one of three second-team linebackers, behind Texas' Anthony Hill Jr., Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis, and Illinois' Gabe Jacas.
Reed-Adams, who transferred to College Station before the 2024 season after a lengthy tenure with the Kansas Jayhawks, was a crucial part of the Aggie run game, with the Maroon and White advancing the ball over 2,500 yards on the ground thanks to the protection of players like Reed-Adams and Trey Zuhn III, with the former Jayhawk himself only allowing one sack in the entire 2024 stretch.
York, whose leadership on and off the gridiron have been well-documented, stepped up and cemented himself as the cornerstone of Elko's defense with a splendid sophomore campaign in 2024, tallying 82 total tackles, 9.5 of them for loss, 2.5 sacks, and even secured his first interception, picking off LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier during the Aggies' monumental 38-23 win.
Expected to repeat their dominant performances, York and Reed-Adams were both named team captains by Coach Elko and the rest of the A&M coaching staff, further going to show the faith that the team has in them, as well as Zuhn, who was named the third team captain back in April.
Texas A&M begins their 2025 quest for a national title with a prime time home defense of Kyle Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the UTSA Roadrunners.