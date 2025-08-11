All Aggies

Texas A&M Ranked in Top 20 of Preseason AP Poll

After a roller coaster first season under Mike Elko, where does Texas A&M sit in the 2025 preseason rankings?

Aaron Raley

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike Elko's first year in Texas A&M was good. Not great, but still good.

After a tough 23-13 home loss to a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team that went on to compete for the national championship, Elko led the Maroon and White to a seven-game winning streak, which included statement conference wins over teams such as Florida, Missouri, and LSU.

Unfortunately, as we all know, that's where the good news halted for Texas A&M in the 2024 season, losing four of their last five games, including their bowl game against the USC Trojans.

But after a successful use of the transfer portal throughout the offseason, the Aggies are back in the fight, and are looking to make year two under Elko a much more memorable one.

And it seems that the Associated Press might agree that they are capable of competing with the best teams in the nation.

Texas A&M Ranked No. 19 in AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As the 2025 season draws ever so closer, the speculations, rankings, and predictions are rattling off at alarming rates, but there's one poll that everyone uses to determine who is really amongst the best in the country, the AP Top 25.

Monday morning, the moment finally came upon the college football world, the first AP Poll of the 2025 season.

Where does Mike Elko's Aggies land in the first poll? One spot higher than they started last season, at No. 19, one of 10 SEC teams on the list.

The offseason acquistitions of receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver via the transfer portal are sure to give quarterback Marcel Reed a confidence boost in the passing game, but the two wideouts also have the speed to keep the ball on the ground should a jet sweep or two need to take place.

Something else to motivate the Maroon and White throughout the season? Their good friends from Austin, the Texas Longhorns, topped the preseason rankings list, the team a notable favorite to hoist the national championship at the conclusion of the season under the leadership of quarterback Arch Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian.

But Texas A&M won't have to worry about the Longhorns until the very last game of the season, and they kickstart their 2025 campaign against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Here is the complete AP Preseason Top 25:

1) Texas Longhorns

2) Penn State Nittany Lions

3) Ohio State Buckeyes

4) Clemson Tigers

5) Georgia Bulldogs

6) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7) Oregon Ducks

8) Alabama Crimson Tide

9) LSU Tigers

10) Miami Hurricanes

11) Arizona State Sun Devils

12) Illinois Fighting Illini

13) South Carolina Gamecocks

14) Michigan Wolverines

15) Florida Gators

16) SMU Mustangs

17) Kansas State Wildcats

18) Oklahoma Sooners

19) Texas A&M Aggies

20) Indiana Hoosiers

21) Ole Miss Rebels

22) Iowa State Cyclones

23) Texas Tech Red Raiders

24) Tennessee Volunteers

25) Boise State Broncos

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football