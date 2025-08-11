Texas A&M Ranked in Top 20 of Preseason AP Poll
Mike Elko's first year in Texas A&M was good. Not great, but still good.
After a tough 23-13 home loss to a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team that went on to compete for the national championship, Elko led the Maroon and White to a seven-game winning streak, which included statement conference wins over teams such as Florida, Missouri, and LSU.
Unfortunately, as we all know, that's where the good news halted for Texas A&M in the 2024 season, losing four of their last five games, including their bowl game against the USC Trojans.
But after a successful use of the transfer portal throughout the offseason, the Aggies are back in the fight, and are looking to make year two under Elko a much more memorable one.
And it seems that the Associated Press might agree that they are capable of competing with the best teams in the nation.
Texas A&M Ranked No. 19 in AP Preseason Top 25 Poll
As the 2025 season draws ever so closer, the speculations, rankings, and predictions are rattling off at alarming rates, but there's one poll that everyone uses to determine who is really amongst the best in the country, the AP Top 25.
Monday morning, the moment finally came upon the college football world, the first AP Poll of the 2025 season.
Where does Mike Elko's Aggies land in the first poll? One spot higher than they started last season, at No. 19, one of 10 SEC teams on the list.
The offseason acquistitions of receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver via the transfer portal are sure to give quarterback Marcel Reed a confidence boost in the passing game, but the two wideouts also have the speed to keep the ball on the ground should a jet sweep or two need to take place.
Something else to motivate the Maroon and White throughout the season? Their good friends from Austin, the Texas Longhorns, topped the preseason rankings list, the team a notable favorite to hoist the national championship at the conclusion of the season under the leadership of quarterback Arch Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian.
But Texas A&M won't have to worry about the Longhorns until the very last game of the season, and they kickstart their 2025 campaign against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Here is the complete AP Preseason Top 25:
1) Texas Longhorns
2) Penn State Nittany Lions
3) Ohio State Buckeyes
4) Clemson Tigers
5) Georgia Bulldogs
6) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7) Oregon Ducks
8) Alabama Crimson Tide
9) LSU Tigers
10) Miami Hurricanes
11) Arizona State Sun Devils
12) Illinois Fighting Illini
13) South Carolina Gamecocks
14) Michigan Wolverines
15) Florida Gators
16) SMU Mustangs
17) Kansas State Wildcats
18) Oklahoma Sooners
19) Texas A&M Aggies
20) Indiana Hoosiers
21) Ole Miss Rebels
22) Iowa State Cyclones
23) Texas Tech Red Raiders
24) Tennessee Volunteers
25) Boise State Broncos