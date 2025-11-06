Here's How Texas A&M Can Keep Its Historic Season Rolling
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to look like one of the best teams in the country, playing complementary offense and defense at every stage of the game. Now, after their first 8-0 start in over 30 years, they will look to continue their momentum and move to 9-0, and as one of the last unbeaten teams in the country.
Their challenge this weekend won't be easy, though, and in the SEC, it hardly ever is, as they travel to take on the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers, without their starting quarterback due to injury, will still look to play spoiler against the Aggies' perfect season, as they try to straighten out their own recent struggles.
So, for Mike Elko and his team, what are their keys to victory to ensure they remain undefeated in the 2025 season?
Keep A Clean Pocket
The Tigers' defense is the best in the conference, ranking first in total opponent yards allowed per game at 245.75; they do that without forcing interceptions either. They bleed their opponents' offensive drives and force punts, keeping their opponents to play a low-scoring affair.
They are aided by the fact that they have one of the best defensive edge defender combinations in the country in Damon Wilson II and Zion Young, both of whom rank in the top 10 in the conference in sacks with 6.5 and five, respectively. Young, especially, is disruptive to teams, forcing two fumbles on the season, which paces his team and is tied for sixth in the SEC.
For the Aggies, they have been the best team at limiting sacks, with only seven on the season. Between their improved offensive line and Marcel Reed's ability to scramble and buy time when the pocket collapses, he is one of the toughest quarterbacks to bring down. Finding a way for the Aggies to neutralize their defensive edge threats will be a crucial component of their offensive success.
Attack on Defense
When starting quarterback Beau Pribula went down against the Vanderbilt Commodores, it didn't look good, and the results came back that he would likely miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Now the Tigers will turn to freshman Matt Zollers to keep their season alive, and after a bye week to get him up to speed, he will face the Aggies in his first complete game of the season.
Surrounded by a supporting cast that includes Ahmad Hardy, one of the top running backs in the country, the Aggies' defense will need to pressure Zoller and keep him from finding a rhythm in the pocket during the matchup. Keeping him uncomfortable could force turnovers, creating more chances for the Aggies' offense to score against a highly stingy defense.
The Aggies will travel to take on the Tigers on Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT