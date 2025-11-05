Missouri Tigers DB Throws Shade at Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, fresh off of a well-deserved bye week and still one of four undefeated teams in the FBS, pack their bags and head to the "Show Me State" of Missouri, where the No. 19 Missouri Tigers await them.
The Tigers currently sit at 6-2 on the season, and will likely be without quarterback Beau Pribula in their conference matchup with the Aggies, looking to avoid a second straight loss on the year.
However, one player that will be available for Eliah Drinkwitz's team is safety Jalen Catalon, a graduate student who has amassed 27 total tackles for the team in 2025.
"Make Him Play Quarterback"
During his midweek media availability, Catalon threw some shade atTexas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed's dual-threat abilities under center, making it seem as though Reed relies too much on his legs in his game plan, which led to Catalon's short and sweet explanation for halting the A&M offense, starting with the quarterback out of Nashville.
"We just have to make him play quarterback," Catalon said.
Catalon's fighting words could come as a personal jab at Texas A&M as a whole, given that Catalon did suit up for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 season, their final in the Big 12 Conference, where he appeared in eight games.
While the offense does lie in the hands of Reed, he is not the only aspect of the A&M offense that Catalon and the rest of the Tigers have to worry about.
KC Concepcion and Mario Craver have been carving up secondaries since they packed their bags for College Station, both currently top 10 in the conference in terms of receiving yards.
Even without running back Le'Veon Moss, who cooked Missouri last year at Kyle Field for 138 yards and three touchdowns, A&M's rushing game is still just as effective with Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels leading the way, with Jamarion Morrow and EJ Smith also proving how effective they can be with the rock in their hands.
Not to mention the Texas A&M tight ends, specifically Nate Boerkircher and Theo Melin Ohrstrom, the former of which caught the game-winning touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back in September that kickstarted the Maroon and White's climb into the near top of the AP Top 25's weekly standings.
In addition to the abundance of offense, the team boasts one of the most elite defenses in the entire country, and after also enjoying a bye week fresh off of their first win in Baton Rouge in over 30 years, Marcel Reed might be the least of Missouri's problems at Faurot Field on Saturday.