Texas A&M and Missouri Are Neck-and-Neck in This Critical Defensive Statistic
As the last chance before analytics and gut feelings get thrown into the mix, third down is one of the most critical moments in a football game, no matter where and when the contest takes place. For Texas A&M football, it's an area in which they have found rousing success over the past eight games, and evidently, so have the Missouri Tigers.
Playing in the Southeastern Conference demands the best out of each championship-hopeful squad, and an effective defense on third down can be the difference between dominating the line of scrimmage or being tossed around at it.
It just so happens it will be a clash of titans in this area, as Missouri is 5th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 27.2% of the time against it. As for A&M, it ranks 1st while allowing just a 22% third-down conversion rate.
Trench Warfare
There's no such thing as luck in such an intimidating conference, as each game in the SEC is a tooth-and-nail fight to the end, with physicality shining brightly in the SEC. A&M benefits from a stellar defense line that has exceeded all expectations so far through eight games this season.
After losing three top-70 picks to the NFL in this offseason's draft, the Aggies have sharpened their resolve on the line and have produced 32 sacks so far, which is already 8 more than they had in the regular season a year ago.
Defensive lineman Cashius Howell's breakout season as the SEC's sack leader has added the juice needed to command the field from the point of attack, and the rest of the Maroon and White have combined to be a most effective combination alongside the conference's best.
As far as the Tigers go, they have their own enforcer in the trenches in defensive end Damon Wilson II, a former Georgia Bulldog who is putting it all out on the field for his new team. The young pass rusher has picked up 6.5 sacks so far this season, good for fifth in the conference.
Fellow defensive lineman Zion Young shores up the opposite side of the line while racking up five sacks in his work against some of the SEC's best offensive lines. Both squads do what needs to be done to get to the quarterback, but perhaps the mobility of quarterback Marcel Reed is the Aggies' ticket to making sure the Tigers stay four spots behind their third-down efficiency.