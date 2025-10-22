Here's How the Texas A&M Offense Can Create Issues for LSU
The Texas A&M Aggies’ strengths have completely flipped in 2025.
Last season, the Aggies were a defense-dominant team. They won by stifling opponents and preventing them from scoring, and the offense just scored enough to win games. This year, the defense has been spottier than usual, but the impressive, high-octane offense has more than made up for what the defense may be lacking.
On a recent episode of the Paul Finebaum Show, The Film Guy Network’s Brooks Austin broke down how Texas A&M’s explosive offense can cause issues for the LSU Tigers when the Aggies head to Death Valley on Saturday.
Brooks Austin’s Texas A&M Breakdown
“Paul, I don’t think enough people are talking about this Texas A&M offense in particular and what they can do on the ground and the conflicts that it’s creating, particularly in the explosive nature of their passing department,” Austin said to open the segment.
In 2024, Texas A&M hammered the run game. The Aggies held the second-best rushing attack in the conference, averaging 195.5 yards per game and scoring 27 touchdowns. In 2025, they returned everyone involved in their run game and have proven that they can still pound the rock. As a team this season, Texas A&M has accumulated 1,377 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns and averaged 196.7 yards per game.
“When you are this great at running the football, you’re going to create a sense of being overcommitted to the run,” Austin said. “We give one play action read and… we are ultimately going to be able to create a massive chunk play off of this… It’s only created due to a consistent commitment to running the football successfully with that offensive line and those tight ends.”
Texas A&M has proven its ability to score in a multitude of ways. It can score in two or three plays from anywhere on the field thanks to the explosiveness of Mario Craver and KC Concepcion. It can also drive 80 yards down the field on run after run with some short throws and RPOs sprinkled in the mix. Austin discussed the tempo he thinks A&M should focus on come Saturday.
”I think the problem, the main problem for LSU’s defense is I think they get left on the field too long,” Austin said. “The time of possession gets ultimately tilted on these guys, and when you take 70 snaps against football teams that can run the ball well, eventually they’re going to cease you.”