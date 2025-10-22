3 Players to Watch as Texas A&M Takes on LSU
The Texas A&M Aggies have a chance to make history against the No. 20 LSU Tigers on Saturday.
The Aggies have not gone into Tiger Stadium and downed the Bayou Bengals since 1994, the last time the Aggies had a 7-0 start. Despite LSU’s recent struggles, going into Death Valley and stealing one is always a tall task.
As Texas A&M heads into Tigerland, here are three LSU players to watch throughout the game.
1. Garrett Nussmeier, Quarterback #18
Garrett Nussmeier may be one of the best quarterbacks in college football right now. He is the son of former NFL quarterback and current New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and has all the makings of a pro-level quarterback.
Nussmeier has thrown for 1,638 yards for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Last season against the Aggies, he threw for a staggering 405 yards and two touchdowns. At the same time, however, he threw three interceptions that came in clutch for Texas A&M, giving the Aggies the edge.
In order to come out of Death Valley with a win, limiting Nussmeier should be priority number one for the Aggies.
2. Whit Weeks, Linebacker #40
Weeks has been one of the hottest names at the linebacker spot, especially after the injury to former Texas A&M commit Harold Perkins Jr. last season. He was featured on Netflix’s “Any Given Saturday” and quickly became a fan favorite.
Over the course of the 2025 season, Weeks has tallied 26 tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. In 2024, he posted 125 sacks, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and an interception.
Weeks is phenomenal in the run game, so Texas A&M’s guards will have their work cut out for them when climbing to the second level. Weeks is the true definition of an impact player, and A&M will need to focus on eliminating him.
3. Caden Durham, Running Back #29
The Texas A&M Aggies have been struggling against the run stemming all the way back into last season.
Durham has had an impressive start to the season, putting up 342 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If he can get going early at home, he could cause major issues for the Aggies.
Texas A&M needs to be able to stop the run if it wants to be successful in leaving Tiger Stadium with a win. Holding the run game at bay will allow the defense to focus on shutting down Nussmeier, one of the most prolific passers in the game.