Texas A&M Set to Host One Of SEC's Most Talented Portal Wide Receivers

The Texas A&M Aggies got shut out of the end zone in the College Football Playoff, left with only three points to their name in a soul-crushing defeat for their first time making the bracket.

Now, as they look to revamp their offense, built around quarterback Marcel Reed, they are going after big names in the transfer portal. One of those individuals includes Eugene "Tre" Wilson, who is currently visiting College Station, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Wilson was a standout receiver with the Florida Gators, and now marks another potential player as head coach Mike Elko looks to continue to revamp the receiver room.

Striking Big

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) signals a first down pickup during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson was an early breakout candidate in 2023. After arriving as a freshman in Gainesville, he immediately made an impact on the passing game. He finished that season with 538 yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions. With all the momentum heading into the off-season, he seemed poised to be the next big name to come out of the Swamp.

An unfortunate injury, though, would hinder his sophomore season. After coming out of the gates hot, he would miss four weeks due to an injury, before playing two more games and suffering a season-ending injury that would earn him a redshirt. Despite the limited playing time, he would finish the 2024 season with 266 receiving yards and one touchdown on 19 receptions for the year.

This past season, he would once again be hampered by injuries, missing the final four games of the year. Wilson would start in five games for the Gators, appeared in eight, and would finish with 239 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions. His biggest game of the season came against the Georgia Bulldogs, where he finished with 121 yards on nine catches, including a 40-yard touchdown.

This will be Wilson's second time on campus, as he visited College Station before committing to the Gators in 2023, and it would be a nice pairing with Mario Craver along the outside for Reed. The Aggies aren't alone in competing for Wilson either, as he will take a trip to Baton Rouge to see what Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have to offer as well.

Wilson is currently listed as the 10th-best receiver in the transfer portal, according to On3, and would be a valuable addition for Elko and his staff as they navigate the hectic next two weeks.

The transfer portal opened on January 2 and will remain open for 15 days, closing on January 16.

Recommended Articles