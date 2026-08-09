Houston Thomas Already Showing Why He's The Tight End Texas A&M Needed Last Season

The Texas A&M Aggies put an emphasis on adding multiple new faces to the offense earlier this offseason in order surround quarterback Marcel Reed with more talent headed into 2026.

Some of this was due to pure necessity, as nearly the entire offensive line left for the NFL along with star wide receiver KC Concepcion being a first-round pick after just one year in College Station. The Aggies had no choice but to replenish their numbers through the portal.

That said, the team needed to take a different approach at tight end. The Aggies had to make major changes there after the position provided next to nothing in the passing game last season.

It's still early in fall camp, but it appears as if new Texas A&M tight end Houston Thomas is the answer that the Aggies desperately need after transferring in from UTSA.

Houston Thomas Already Impressing During Texas A&M Fall Camp

UTSA Roadrunners tight end Houston Thomas (0) runs with the ball as South Florida Bulls linebacker Rodney Hill (6) tackles during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Aggies want things to improve at tight end, they need Thomas to be a legit threat downfield, and it looks like he's already doing just that.

Texas A&M football's media team shared a clip of Thomas making an impressive downfield catch while going up against new Aggies safety Tawfiq Byard in practice.

Take a look:

Byard is expected to be one of Texas A&M's best players in the secondary next season, so the fact that Thomas is making those kind of plays against him in practice is a great sign for the Aggies' offense.

Across his four seasons at UTSA, Thomas posted 78 catches for 918 yards and five touchdows, but he could be set for a career-best year in College Station.

How Houston Thomas Could Open Things Up for Texas A&M's Offense

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies simply didn't have a productive tight end last season despite bringing in three from the portal.

Sure, Nate Boerkircher delivered one of the most memorable plays in program history with his game-winning touchdown against Notre Dame, but he, Amari Niblack, Micah Riley and Theo Melin Öhrström all combined for just 43 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

Thomas' ability to open up the offense obviously gives Reed another talented option to throw it, but it will also widen the field for wide receivers like Isaiah Horton, Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman.

Not every team on Texas A&M's schedule is going to have an agile linebacker capable of keeping up with Thomas. If the opposing defense then chooses to put a safety or nickel on him, the one-on-one opportunities for the other receivers will open up.

Of course, Thomas will first have to establish himself in the SEC and gain the respect of defenses in order to make this a possibility for the offense. But that simply wasn't the case for Texas A&M's tight ends last year, and it's clear things are different this time around.

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