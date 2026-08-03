One Aggie Has the Chance to Become the SEC's Biggest Breakout Star

The Texas A&M Aggies should be more than ready to hit the ground running for the 2026 season as head coach Mike Elko and his program will look to build on the progress shown in his second year at the helm and in the 2025 season.

The Aggies are being viewed as one of the top teams, not just in the SEC but in the country, with major expectations set by both Texas A&M fans and college football analysts alike, and for good reason, with Texas A&M having elite talent across the board.

The Aggies' roster heading into the 2026 season is one of the main reasons for the expectations that follow Texas A&M this year. Texas A&M has plenty of high-end players who will shoulder the weight of the projections, and the Aggies have one player who could become one of the SEC's breakout stars in 2026.

Ashton Bethel-Roman Should Be Poised for a Big 2026 Season

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) runs a route during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M has several players who are seen among the best in the SEC heading into the season, from quarterback Marcel Reed to wide receiver Mario Craver and cornerback Dezz Ricks.

However, the Aggies have one player who is flying under the radar and could become one of Texas A&M's most important players in 2026.

The player with the biggest upside for the Aggies this season is redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, who heads into the 2026 season with the opportunity to turn into one of the SEC's breakout stars.

The third-year wide receiver saw his first real contributions during the 2025 season as a redshirt freshman, as Bethel-Roman started all 13 games. And while not one of the main focal points of the Texas A&M offense in 2025, the wide receiver still found a role, ending the season with 24 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdowns.

And after a productive season, the wide receiver should be more than ready for an increased role in the Aggies' offense.

Bethel-Roman will still more than likely be behind Craver and Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton in the pecking order. However, with Craver doing most of his damage from the slot, the opportunity presents itself for a starting spot on the outside for Bethel-Roman to slide into, giving him a premium position on the offense.

The wide receiver was mostly a vertical deep-threat option in 2025, and while he's strengths should still be utilized in the Texas A&M offense, if Bethel-Roman can expand his route tree, especially playing on the outside, he will give the unit an extra dimension.

Every elite team and offense needs multiple weapons, and if Bethel-Roman continues his trend of development, 2026 could be a much bigger season for the redshirt-sophomore.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.