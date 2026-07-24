How Close Is Texas A&M to Competing for an SEC Championship?

For the first time in the Mike Elko era, the Texas A&M Aggies will likely begin the college football campaign as a Top-10 team in the preseason rankings.

With this comes added pressure, and for good reason. Texas A&M is coming off its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff after starting 11-0 in the regular season last year.

However, Texas A&M has still yet to secure that elusive spot in the SEC Championship. Even the rival Texas Longhorns, who joined the conference two seasons ago, have already played for the conference title in Atlanta.

Though conference championships have lost some of their luster in the CFP era, Texas A&M should still have heavy sights set on making it to the SEC Championship, as it means a chance at the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket.

Texas A&M Has Been One Win Away From SEC Championship Last Two Years

The Aggies are in rarified air compared to the rest of the conference when it comes to being in contention for an SEC Championship berth over the last two seasons.

In the first two years under head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies have been one win away from a spot in the conference title game. Only the Georgia Bulldogs, who have won the past two conference titles, can claim more legitimacy as late-season SEC contenders the last two years.

But the only thing that's stood in Texas A&M's way from a ticket to Atlanta? The Texas Longhorns.

If Texas A&M had beaten its heated rivals in the first two meetings since the series renewed, the rest of the college football world would have no choice but to pay attention to the Aggies as a championship-level program. Instead, the jury is still out until the team can win an SEC title or a College Football Playoff game under Elko.

Having been on the doorstep of Atlanta for the past two seasons, it's clear that the Aggies might finally be due for a spot in the SEC Championship. Winning it is a whole different story, but Texas A&M would be able to silence a ton of national doubt by giving itself a shot at winning the conference title, and in the process, essentially securing one of the higher seeds in the CFP bracket.

Texas A&M has everything it needs in order to get there. Now it's all about finding a way to beat Texas at the end of the regular season.

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