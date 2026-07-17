Why Texas A&M's Showdown With Texas Could Decide More Than SEC Bragging Rights

The Texas A&M Aggies won 11 games in the 2025 season for the first time since 2012. A fan base starving for success finally found itself on the national stage.

Now, head coach Mike Elko enters his third season with the program, and the expectations are even higher coming into the 2026 season.

Playing in the SEC means the Aggies are not going to have a so-called easy week during conference play. Actually, there's one game that everyone in College Station has circled. It's the season finale against the Texas Longhorns.

Revenge On The Mind

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) warms up before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stakes were high in last season's battle with the Longhorns. The Aggies came into the game undefeated, with a College Football Playoff spot basically wrapped up. For the Longhorns, it was more of a game to salvage a disappointing season while keeping slim CFP hopes alive.

In the end, the Longhorns stood tall with a 27-17 win over the Aggies in Austin. The hits kept coming for the Aggies after this one because they would go on to lose to the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The Lone Star Showdown will once again be a meaningful game this season. However, this game could be more than just a conference win for the Aggies.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) celebrate during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If both of these programs are the teams everyone expects them to be, chances are that the season finale is going to have a lot of fireworks.

This game has all the makings of one where the winner could play in the SEC Championship and position themselves into a better seed for the College Football Playoff.

For example, the loss to the Longhorns last season pushed the Aggies to a seven seed in the CFP. Maybe if they win that game, the Aggies would have met Tulane or James Madison in the first round.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some like to argue that expansion of the CFP means that regular season games are not as important. The meeting between the Aggies and Longhorns last year and possibly this year throws that argument in the trash.

This is bragging rights in the SEC, in the state of Texas, and quite possibly a chance to have a better path to the national championship. There may not be a more important game on the college football schedule than this matchup in November.

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