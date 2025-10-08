How Texas A&M’s Most-Seasoned Group Has Reacted To The Aggies’ Success
The Texas A&M Aggies have become one of the hottest football teams in the country.
At the center of their success has been the team’s impressive offensive line that has led the way for impressive rushing numbers out of running backs Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens.
Ahead of Texas A&M’s matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday, offensive line leader and team captain Trey Zuhn III commented on the team’s success and preparation in a recent press conference.
Trey Zuhn III, Leader of the Maroon Goons
Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Aggies have been preparing to take on a Florida team that just stole a win from a top-10 team, the Texas Longhorns. The Gators may have the best defensive front that the team will face this season, something the Aggies have been expecting.
"They're very talented, but we're talented too,” Zuhn said. ”We're a veteran group, so there's not much we haven't seen, and there's not much that we won't see. So we're prepared. We're ready to go. And we're just focusing on the little details, technique, and focus to not shoot ourselves in the foot during drives. If we're making plays, we need to be able to move the ball down the field and not be taking steps back with penalties."
Once the Aggies get down the field and into the red zone, they have been really efficient and have consistently punched Moss into the endzone on short runs near the goal line.
"That's been a point of emphasis in practice and in our game plan, that if we get in the red zone we need a touchdown,” Zuhn said. ”We can't be settling for a field goal…Coach Elko, he puts us in every single situation we'll ever see on the field and in the game. So we're prepared for everything."
A major part of the Aggies’ success falls on quarterback Marcel Reed, who has been able to take a major leap since last season, particularly thanks to the offensive line’s dominance.
"I think his confidence has really taken a big step, being able to be able to throw the ball, being such a threat in the run game too,” Zuhn said. “He's just kind of kind of filled that role that he's the guy for the job and he can do it. So it's kind of cool seeing him just go out there and make plays with confidence."