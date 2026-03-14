Texas A&M Gets Shocking Projected Win Total For 2026

The 2025 season was a historic season for the Texas A&M Aggies. They started the year 11-0 and made the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Now, after one of the best seasons in school history, the Aggies will be once again looking to make some noise in the college football world and control their own destiny in the SEC, but finding that success won't be easy.

Fanduel released their win total projections for the upcoming 2026 season, and the Aggies are set at 8.5, tied for third in the SEC and a win behind the top projected total in the conference.

Back to Back Historic Seasons

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) drops back to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies were one of the best stories in college football last season, starting off the season 11-0, including one of the best comeback wins of the century after fighting back from a 20-plus point deficit at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Their incredible run ended at the hands of their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns. Still, despite that, they found themselves hosting the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes. After a poor offensive showing, they were eliminated by the eventual national champion runners-up.

Now, though, head coach Mike Elko is looking to revamp his team and show that 2025 wasn't a fluke, but rather an introduction to what is being built in College Station. Quarterback Marcel Reed returns after a full season under his belt, and one of his favorite targets, Mario Craver, will be there as well. With the return of Rueben Owens as well, the Aggies will have a formidable top-three on offense.

Losing a talent such as Cashius Howell will be challenging. Still, the Aggies have become known for their ability to consistently have one of the best front sevens in the country, and next season could be no different. With the addition of Ray Coney from the transfer portal as well, the Aggies have their leader on defense to complement what should be a strong offense.

One of the main concerns for the Aggies, though, is that their conference schedule will be tougher than last season's. Just their final five-game stretch of the season is a gauntlet: At Alabama, at South Carolina, home against Tennessee, at Oklahoma, and then they cap off the season back at Kyle Field against the Longhorns.

That stretch doesn't even include their non-conference game against Arizona State or their trip back to Baton Rouge to take on the new Lane Kiffin-led LSU Tigers. If the Aggies can find a way to jump out to an early lead and remain healthy through the season, they could make a push toward their projected win total on the year.