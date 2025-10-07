How Texas A&M Defensive Position Groups Graded Out in Win vs. Mississippi State
While some doubts hung around about the potential of Texas A&M football's defense, the players of that unit were far from deterred by the outside noise of media and critics. Instead, the Aggies put together a complement to their constricting defensive effort against Auburn, dooming Mississippi State to the same fate.
Despite a slow start on offense, A&M was able to impose its will by starting on defense, holding the Bulldogs to just a single third-down conversion on ten attempts. Additionally, Mississippi State had just one drive of more than 30 yards, staying stagnant against the "Wrecking Crew"-esque defense.
It was a near-complete performance all around, but where do the individual groups grade out in the victory? Let's take a look.
Defensive Line/Edges: A
One sack is a good thing, a second one is even better, but a third sack? That feat puts you in elite company, which is exactly what defensive end Cashius Howell did in Saturday night's victory. Three of the Aggies' four sacks came from Howell as the defensive line left nowhere to run to for the Mississippi State rushing attack.
A net of 77 yards was all the Bulldogs could muster on the ground, while the Aggies kept the potent rusher running back Fluff Bothwell under wraps for the better part of the entire contest.
Linebackers: A
In his junior year, linebacker Taurean York has continued to elevate his game and has been playing lights-out since the beginning of the 2025 season. Saturday was no exception, as he led the Aggies in tackles once again with 10 total.
However, his second-in-command, linebacker Scooby Williams, was sidelined due to injury for the second straight game, meaning someone else needed to step up to complement York. And boy, did the next man stand up. Linebacker Daymion Sanford made the most of starting yet another game, this time getting two tackles for loss, including a sack and a momentum-shifting interception in the second quarter.
Defensive Backs: A-
The lone blemish to an otherwise A+ effort out of the secondary was a 44-yard touchdown that Mississippi State managed in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. Other than that, the secondary was on fire, making nearly every tackle and keeping the Bulldogs under 150 yards passing.
Every defensive back was seemingly always in position to make plays on the ball, including a fumble recovery for safety Dalton Brooks, where the ball miraculously jumped into his hands as he advanced the Aggies' field position with a short return.