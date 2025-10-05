Three Major Takeaways From Texas A&M's Win Over Mississippi State
Kyle Field looked different Saturday night, a little bit darker. One might say it was... a "black out."
All jokes aside, the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies were truly lights out in their 35-9 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, especially on the defensive side, setting the pace early in the game, and never faltering throughout, allowing a season-low in points against the Bulldogs.
With the victory, the Aggies now move to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play, the former their first time since 2016, going to show that a new era of football has truly arrived in College Station under Mike Elko's leadership.
The Notebook
This Run Game Is Scary
Just when we thought Le'Veon Moss' 139-yard effort last week was a comeback of the running back's skills, Rueben Owens showed that Moss isn't the only member of the Aggie backfield capable of putting up triple digits on the ground, turning in a 142-yard effort after Moss took a couple of quarters to heal up after getting "dinged up a little bit," according to head coach Mike Elko.
Moss still did his part, recording 36 yards, and the Aggie rushing game went off for 299 yards on the ground, with wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, as well as tight end Nate Boerkircher, even getting some handoffs.
This is exactly the type of rushing production that is expected out of a Southeastern Conference team and if this is a sign of times to come, the rest of the conference should be on high alert.
Cashius Howell is That Dude
A month removed from a magical drive against Utah State that saw Howell recorded three sacks on three consecutive plays, Howell again showed off his skill on the edge, taking Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen down three times throughout the contest, bringing his season total to seven through just five games, a team-lead by far and already more than last year's team leader had, which was Nic Scourton's five.
On top of Howell's performance, Daymion Sanford also recorded a sack in the contest, a part of his nine total tackles on the night, including two for loss, and linebacker Taurean York, as is typically the case, led the Aggie defense with 10 tackles on the night.
Sanford also recorded just the second A&M interception on the year, picking off Shapen late in the second quarter.
The Aggie defense had nine tackles for loss throughout the night.
Hello, Old Friend
One of the big headlines for the game was A&M wide receiver Mario Craver facing off against his former school in Mississippi State, the very game last year that made Craver decide to enter the transfer portal and make his way down to College Station.
Craver showed up and showed out against his former colleagues, catching six passes for 80 yards, leading the team in both, and even showing off his speed with two carries for 35 yards and a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
But if you ask Craver, he wouldn't think anything of the score.
"It was just another touchdown. Nothing crazy, nothing new. Just another touchdown,” Craver said after the game.
KC Concepcion added on four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and Rueben Owens, Terry Bussey, and Nate Boerkircher each caught a pass from Marcel Reed, combining for 180 yards.
The Aggies play their final of three home games to open up SEC play as they welcome the Florida Gators for another prime-time showdown in College Station.