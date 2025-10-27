How Texas A&M Dominated Entire Second Half In Baton Rouge
After improving to 8-0 for the first time since 1992, No. 3 Texas A&M football was able to silence Death Valley as it defeated No. 20 LSU, 49-25. The first half wasn't so pretty for the Aggies as they entered halftime down 18-14, yet second-half heroics were able to pull through.
Although the Aggies were able to strike first with a 41-yard touchdown run from Marcel Reed, the first half was shaky, especially in the second quarter. The Tigers were able to answer quickly with a touchdown of their own before the Aggies once again drove down the field to finish the first quarter in the lead.
The second half was a tough one for A&M as the Tigers' special teams was able to block a punt for a safety, and pick off Reed twice, as the Tigers headed into halftime up 18-14.
What Changed In The Second Half?
The second half looked like a completely different A&M team as it came out composed and calm, opposed to the first half, where there were multiple mistakes that essentially allowed the Tigers to be up coming out of halftime.
"Elko definitely said some things," Reed said about halftime. "Can't really remember every detail but it was aggressive though for sure. But we were really just kicking ourselves in the butt in the first half, you know."
The Aggies were able to get the ball to start the second half, as they were able to quickly claim the lead back with a five-yard touchdown run from Reed. Immediately after the touchdown, KC Concepcion was able to return LSU's punt for a 79-yard punt return touchdown, which completely silenced Death Valley as the Aggies began to heat up and take the game back.
After the Aggie defense held LSU to another punt, the Aggie offense was able to score another touchdown in just four plays. A couple of runs from Rueben Owens II set up for a 24-yard pass to Jamarion Morrow, as he was able to score his second touchdown as an Aggie.
LSU was forced to punt two more times and they turned the ball over on downs, showing that A&M's defense certainly took the 18 points in the first half to heart, as they didn't allow the Tigers to score again until late in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies were able to add on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Tiger Stadium started to clear out, as it was evident that the Aggies would finish with a victory.