Colorado Wide Receiver Set to Make Visit to Texas A&M

After scoring just three points against Miami, who have now made it to the national championship, the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to get their offense back on track for 2026.

Leading junior wide receiver KC Concepcion declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Aggies will need to add some more talent to that room in order to be successful in the passing game.

One such young pass catcher will be making a visit to Texas A&M on Saturday in sophomore transfer from Colorado, Dre’lon Miller, according to CBS Sports.

Colorado wide receiver transfer Dre’lon Miller, who is visiting Louisville, is set to visit Kentucky tomorrow and Texas A&M Saturday, his rep @JGnetworkCEO tells @CBSSports.



Former Class of 2024 top-85 overall recruit. Had 52 catches for Colorado the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/DIZZVqgGyA — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2026

New Potential Weapon for Aggies Offense

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller has had two seasons of action as a Colorado Buffalo, playing 11 games in each of his freshman and sophomore years. Miller put up 158 yards and one touchdown on 20 catches this past season. He also was a factor in the running game with 134 yards and a touchdown on 46 carries.

Receiving-wise, it was a bit of a downgrade from his freshman season receiving passes from Shedeur Sanders, where he accumulated 277 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions.

In his career overall, Miller has 52 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns. The Aggies may have a good chance to secure Miller, given he is a Silsbee, Texas native, about two hours away from College Station. This would be a great opportunity to play SEC football near home.

Miller was a highly touted four-star recruit from Silsbee High School according to 247Sports and ranked the 85th overall player in the class of 2024. He was also the 17th ranked wide receiver and 13th ranked player in Texas.

Miller is 6-foot-1 and 200-lbs with the ability to do it all. He is a dynamic run-after-catch receiver with the ability to make space for himself. Miller plays much bigger than he is and had good speed while being a physical runner.

The Aggies offense would highly benefit from his addition.