How Texas A&M Has Produced Elite Offense On The Road This Season
Through seven games so far this season, the Aggies are 7-0 for the first time since 1994, yet some people around the country started to lose faith after a close win over Arkansas this past weekend. The Aggies are headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for an electric matchup, where they have a chance to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a statement win and another Southeastern Conference victory.
Ar'Maj Reed-Adams was able to speak to Will Johnson from 12th Man Productions and talk a little bit about how this Texas A&M offense keeps calm and composed, especially on the road.
With only two road games under their belt so far, the offense has been dominant in both, as it has posted over 40 points both times. In the Aggies' 41-40 win over Notre Dame and the Aggies' 45-42 win over Arkansas, the offense never once gave up, even when the game as a whole was a little shaky.
How Does The Offense Do It?
The offense has been pretty consistent all year long, despite the Aggies game against Auburn, where they had 13 penalties, resulting in only 16 points for the offense. Other than that one game, the offense led by Marcel Reed has put up at least 31 points in each game.
"The best feeling on away games is leaving only hearing the 77 you travel with like making sure the whole stadium is quiet," Reed-Adams said. "... We focus on the little things, you know the same things that got us to where we was from beginning of fall camp to now."
And at the center of this success on the road? Texas A&M's offensive line, a veteran group of players who all returned from last season, making it a tight knit group of guys that have learned to trust and play for one another over the years.
"At this point in our careers we all old and been playing with each other for our second year now," Reed-Adams said. "We can just look at each other and know what's going on and what's going through some of our heads, so it makes it real easy when you got a band of brothers like that."
As a captain on the team, Reed-Adams is in charge of not only making sure everything on the field runs smoothly, but also encouraging the team to stick together as one, even if things begin to fall apart.
"It's been cool man, just the patches on the jersey, the coin toss, it's treated me well," Reed-Adams said about being a captain. "And the reception I get from the fans around here, just knowing who I am a little bit more and just my teammates looking at me with just a little bit more."
The No. 3 Aggies are headed to No. 20 LSU for an elite matchup in Baton Rouge, a place where the Aggies have never won since being in the conference.