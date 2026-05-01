How Texas A&M's Signing of Isaiah Horton Impacts Mario Craver's Season

Remember him? Mario Craver was the Texas A&M four-star transfer who walked so Isaiah Horton could sprint.

Prior to his sophomore year at Texas A&M, Mario Craver hit the transfer portal in 2024 after an electric first year at Mississippi State. Ranking No. 2 across the SEC among players with 15 or more receptions, totaling 21.6 yards per catch, he put on a clinic, proclaiming that he was the best receiver in his class.

There was obviously a huge need on our part to get an explosive playmaker. I think that was attractive to him. We were able to get him here and get him in the boat. Mike Elko

It was clear that Craver recognized the mission and was eager to play under head coach Mike Elko, who was assembling a squad that would take over the league. Having had a productive second season, totaling just under a thousand yards and four touchdowns, many wonder what his ceiling is for his junior year.

With a new sheriff in town, Craver will once again split reps with NFL-level talent. Isaiah Horton has taken the world by storm with his commitment to the Aggies, but how will his entry affect Craver's contribution to the program?

Craver's Adaptability

Mario Craver and KC Concepcion | Photo by Chris Swann/Texas A&M Athletics

It is no secret that Craver is familiar with rotation, after he was paired with KC Concepcion in 2025. The general consensus among many is that the pair acted as a one-two punch, with both considered "wide receiver one." The numeral on his chest is a message: Don't count me out, I'm number one, I'm the best.

Having experienced a formation like this before, there is no doubt in my mind that Horton will simply plug into the system that Craver and Concepcion built brick by brick. With a star wide receiver on each side, the Aggies will be impossible to guard, given that most teams really only have one star defensive back. This not only gives Marcel Reed room to sling it, but an opportunity for the run game to be productive as well.

There is so much room to grow for Craver, and faith resides in the hands of the fans that Elko will utilize him properly. In an offensive scheme like A&M's, Craver could even have the opportunity to play slot, where his quickness may be employed properly, especially given his height differential of seven inches compared to Horton.

It is anticipated that Craver's ceiling for the upcoming season is 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns. He has already improved tremendously in just a few seasons, and many think that he and Horton will be the dynamic duo that A&M needs to make its second playoff appearance in program history.

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