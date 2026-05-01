3 Reasons Why Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Could Have All-SEC Season

Emerging as a midseason Heisman candidate, Marcel Reed broke out in 2025 in his second season as the Texas A&M Aggies’ starter. With a dual-threat ability that complements the program’s ground-and-pound approach, Reed made several big plays through the air and with his legs.

A late-season decline spoiled what was otherwise an exciting season for the star quarterback, and there is optimism as he enters his redshirt junior campaign.

Texas A&M has not had a quarterback earn All-SEC honors since Johnny Manziel, but Reed could become the second in 2026.

3 Reasons Why Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Will Have His Best Season Yet

1. More Well-Rounded WR Room

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Izaiah Williams celebrates with quarterback Marcel Reed after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One of the biggest additions Texas A&M made in the transfer portal was wide receiver Isaiah Horton. His size brings an element to the Aggies’ offense that it lacked in 2025, and he provides a play style that Reed has not had since Noah Thomas in 2024.

Horton gives the Aggies a true traditional X receiver. Last season’s duo of Mario Craver and KC Concepcion was dynamic, but it lacked the size necessary for a more well-rounded offense. Texas A&M retains Craver while losing Concepcion to the NFL draft.

However, the receiving core is deeper than Craver and Horton. Ashton Bethel-Roman impressed in 2025 and is moving into the Z receiver role in the updated offensive depth chart. Freshmen Terry Bussey and Aaron Gregory have performed well in the spring, and Terry Bussey returns for depth.

With so many options and a variety of skill sets, Reed and Texas A&M’s passing offense could improve from last season, when it ranked sixth in the SEC (259.8 yards per game).

2. Reed’s Legs Could Be Further Weaponized

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reed’s threat with his legs is well-established. Last season, he rushed 104 times for 493 yards and six touchdowns, a step down from 2024 when he had 116 rush attempts for 543 yards and seven touchdowns in fewer starts.

Most of this production on the ground last season came from scrambles. Reed was tied for fourth in the country in scrambles (50), while his 184 designed rushing yards ranked 67th among quarterbacks, according to PFF. That leaves plenty of opportunity for Texas A&M to expand its running game.

Holmon Wiggins takes over as the offensive coordinator while Collin Klein departs for Kansas State. Wiggins emphasized that the offense would prioritize the running game, and he could further develop the running game with Reed’s legs.

3. Development in Year 3 as a Starter

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates after a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Notably, Reed struggled with turnovers late in the season. This was a large reason why the Aggies had a negative turnover differential, paired with a lack of forced turnovers on defense. It also led to the sputtering offense in the final two games.

Reed tied Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green for the most turnover-worthy plays in the SEC in 2025 with 22. He was also 12th among 21 qualified SEC quarterbacks (70 or more dropbacks) in adjusted completion rate.

One of the most important things for Texas A&M to return to the College Football Playoff is for Reed to play as he did in his first seven games — 252.9 yards per game, 15 touchdowns and four picks — rather than his last six — 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

As he continues to build connections with Wiggins and quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch, Reed needs to hone his consistency as a passer. He can hit big plays, but down-to-down accuracy was a concern at times. The game should slow down in Year 3 as a starter, and Reed could be at his best.

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