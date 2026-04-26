3 Texas A&M Prospects Who Will Be Future First-Round Picks in the NFL Draft

The Texas A&M Aggies had a good showing at the 2026 NFL Draft after putting together a successful season in 2025.

After the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, the Aggies ended with 10 selections at the 2026 NFL Draft, which equaled a program record that dated back to 1976. The 10 picks for Texas A&M were tied for the most in the SEC with Alabama also having 10 selections of its own, and were one shy of the nation-leading 11 picks of Ohio State.

Now, as the Aggies head into the 2026 season, there's a good amount of high-end talent on the squad who could hear their names called in the 2027 NFL Draft and beyond. Here's a look at two Aggies who can be picked in the first round of next year's draft and a projection for the 2028 NFL Draft.

Mario Craver - Wide Receiver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom celebrate during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The most probable choice to be a first-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft from the Aggies 2026 squad is wide receiver Mario Craver. The dynamic wideout heads into his season second in College Station after recording 59 receptions for 917 yards and four touchdowns.

After a successful season playing opposite of a first-round pick in wide receiver KC Concepcion, Craver is set to take over as a premier focal point of the Texas A&M offense. The wide receiver has already become a dependable target for quarterback Marcel Reed, and now, with another season playing together, the duo could be one of the top in the SEC.

Craver has the game-changing speed of a first-round wide receiver, while his five-foot-nine, 165-pound frame could be a detractor to many NFL franchises. The wide receiver uses his smaller frame to his advantage as an explosive playmaker, which allows him to get plenty of separation on routes.

Wilkin Formby - Offensive Tackle

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the newer Aggies on the roster takes shape in offensive tackle Wilkin Formby, who transferred in from Alabama. In his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Formby saw action in 26 games and a year ago became a full-time starter, starting all 14 games.

Formby is a huge addition to the Aggies, not just figuratively but literally as the offensive linemen stands at 6-foot-7, 324-pounds. The offensive lineman will look to be one of the anchors on Texas A&M's retooled offensive line heading into 2026.

The offensive tackle has the ideal frame to play at the next level with the size that NFL teams look for. And with a full, healthy, and productive season with the Aggies, Formby will have the experience to go along with the intangibles to make him a first-round pick in 2027.

Ashton Bethel-Roman - Wide Receiver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman runs with the ball during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman will be draft eligible after the 2026 season, returning for the 2027 season and spending another year developing in the Texas A&M offense may benefit him in the long run.

And if the trend of development continues for Bethel-Roman, he could be a prime candidate to be drafted in the first round of the 2028 NFL Draft. Last season was Bethel-Roman's first real season contributing with the Aggies, reeling in 24 catches for 503 yards and five touchdowns.

Although Bethel-Roman has a much slender frame at six feet, 185 pounds, he plays much bigger than his size. Primarily used as a straight line, down the field target last season, if the wide receiver can expand his route tree over the next seasons, he could hear his name called in the first round down the line.

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