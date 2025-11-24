How Texas A&M's Wide Receivers Can Change The Game vs. Texas Longhorns
No. 3 Texas A&M heads into Austin this weekend for the much-anticipated Lone Star Showdown, as the Aggies hope to finish the regular season 12-0 for the first time since 1992. The wide receivers for the Aggies have stepped up tremendously this season, after Marcel Reed put in a ton of work in the offseason to work on his passing game.
The wide receiver room is led by KC Concepcion who leads the Aggies in receiving yards with 829 yards on the season with an additional nine touchdowns that leads the team. Mario Craver falls in second place in receiving yards by the Aggies with 781 yards.
Craver was able to start the season off strong by recording over 100 receiving yards in games against UTSA, Utah State and Notre Dame. Lastly, Ashton Bethel-Roman has become a popular target for Reed lately as he has recorded four touchdowns in the Aggies last three wins.
How They Can Continue To Explode In Week 14
The Aggie wide receivers have continued to improve all season long, and this weekend should be no different as the Southeastern Conference championship is on the line. With three solid wide receivers and a room that goes even deeper, here is how each of these three players can impact the game Friday.
KC Concepcion
Concepcion has been phenomenal as a wide receiver this season, yet he has also been a true threat on special teams this year, as he has returned two punts for touchdowns this seasons in games against UTSA and LSU.
He leads the team with nine touchdowns, all receiving ones, highlighted by his two punt returns for touchdowns, which were 80 and 79 yards.
Mario Craver
Craver started off the season strong as he recorded 100+ receiving yards in the Aggies' first three matchups. His season-high 207 receiving yards came in the Aggies' gritty win over Notre Dame, where Craver was able to get free and take it 86 yards to the house for an A&M touchdown.
Craver has been quiet in the last few games though, as he has not reached over 100 yards again, and his last touchdown came against his former team, Mississippi State, back in early October.
Ashton Bethel-Roman
Bethel-Roman and Craver switched places, in a way, as Bethel-Roman was quiet towards the beginning of the season, but since then has completely lit up the A&M offense. He recorded his first touchdown of the year against Arkansas, yet he showed his true fight against South Carolina.
In the Aggies' comeback win versus the Gamecocks, Bethel-Roman was able to lead the team with 139 receiving yards off of just four receptions.