How Texas A&M's Wide Receivers Can Change The Game vs. Texas Longhorns

The A&M wide receivers have been exceptional this season with outstanding performances from KC Concepcion, Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman.

Olivia Sims

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs with the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs with the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
No. 3 Texas A&M heads into Austin this weekend for the much-anticipated Lone Star Showdown, as the Aggies hope to finish the regular season 12-0 for the first time since 1992. The wide receivers for the Aggies have stepped up tremendously this season, after Marcel Reed put in a ton of work in the offseason to work on his passing game.

The wide receiver room is led by KC Concepcion who leads the Aggies in receiving yards with 829 yards on the season with an additional nine touchdowns that leads the team. Mario Craver falls in second place in receiving yards by the Aggies with 781 yards.

Craver was able to start the season off strong by recording over 100 receiving yards in games against UTSA, Utah State and Notre Dame. Lastly, Ashton Bethel-Roman has become a popular target for Reed lately as he has recorded four touchdowns in the Aggies last three wins.

How They Can Continue To Explode In Week 14

Texas A&M Ashton Bethel-Roma
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Aggie wide receivers have continued to improve all season long, and this weekend should be no different as the Southeastern Conference championship is on the line. With three solid wide receivers and a room that goes even deeper, here is how each of these three players can impact the game Friday.

KC Concepcion

Texas A&M KC Concepcio
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images] / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Concepcion has been phenomenal as a wide receiver this season, yet he has also been a true threat on special teams this year, as he has returned two punts for touchdowns this seasons in games against UTSA and LSU.

He leads the team with nine touchdowns, all receiving ones, highlighted by his two punt returns for touchdowns, which were 80 and 79 yards.

Mario Craver

Mario Crave
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Craver started off the season strong as he recorded 100+ receiving yards in the Aggies' first three matchups. His season-high 207 receiving yards came in the Aggies' gritty win over Notre Dame, where Craver was able to get free and take it 86 yards to the house for an A&M touchdown.

Craver has been quiet in the last few games though, as he has not reached over 100 yards again, and his last touchdown came against his former team, Mississippi State, back in early October.

Ashton Bethel-Roman

Texas A&M Ashton Bethel-Roma
Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) makes a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bethel-Roman and Craver switched places, in a way, as Bethel-Roman was quiet towards the beginning of the season, but since then has completely lit up the A&M offense. He recorded his first touchdown of the year against Arkansas, yet he showed his true fight against South Carolina.

In the Aggies' comeback win versus the Gamecocks, Bethel-Roman was able to lead the team with 139 receiving yards off of just four receptions.

