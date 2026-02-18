How Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion Compares to Other NFL Draft Prospects

It only took one season for wide receiver KC Concepcion to make his mark at Texas A&M. Popping off as a freshman for NC State, injuries slowed him down as a sophomore before he bounced back in a revamped passing attack for the Aggies.

He declared for the 2026 NFL draft, foregoing his remaining college eligibility, and could be a first-round pick this April. Where will the versatile receiver be selected, and how does he compare with the other elite pass-catchers in this class?

How Does KC Concepcion Compare to Other WR Prospects?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Concepcion’s game is defined by dynamism. Despite being on the smaller side of the positional average, Concepcion makes big plays at every level of the field — and in every phase. More than a pass-catcher, he can take handoffs and is a talented returner, displaying his vision with the ball in his hands.

During his junior season, the 5’11”, 190-pound wide receiver caught 61 passes for 919 yards, leading the SEC with nine receiving touchdowns. He also led the SEC in punt returns (25), gaining 456 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

As a freshman, Concepcion caught 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He also doubled as a weapon out of the backfield; he recorded 41 carries for 320 yards, and he even threw a touchdown. Concepcion has over 400 career rushing yards with three touchdowns on the ground.

Concepcion earned consensus All-American honors in 2025, meeting the expectations set by his standout freshman season. He was one of three Aggies named to an All-American team, alongside guard Ar’Maj Reed-Adams and edge rusher Cashius Howell, who could contend with Concepcion as the first Texas A&M player off the board this April.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates with running back Rueben Owens II (4) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Concepcion will turn 22 during his rookie season, making him one of the younger players in this draft class. However, the wide receiver position has a competitive group. Several star pass-catchers, including USC’s Makai Lemon and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, are also early-declaration prospects.

While he is far from undersized, Concepcion also does not have the height others benefit from, like Tate (6’3”) and Washington’s Denzel Boston (6’4”). There are also concerns with Concepcion's arm length, which could be a factor in being credited with seven drops during his junior season.

However, he makes up for it with his speed and downfield playmaking. Concepcion caught 10 of his 15 contested targets in 2025 and forced 14 missed tackles, tied for sixth in the SEC. His average depth of target was also over 12 yards downfield.

Concepcion is currently projected to be a fringe first-round pick and could be a target for teams looking for playmaking out of the slot or out wide as a flanker rather than a true X receiver.

KC Concepcion’s NFL Draft Projection

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) before the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the College Football Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When it comes to drafting wide receivers, the order depends on the style that teams are looking for. A desire for a true speed threat is why Henry Ruggs III was drafted ahead of Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson.

Some teams could value Concepcion’s versatility and playmaking skills, leading him to jump over other top prospects at his position. However, he is currently viewed as the No. 5 wide receiver — 25th overall — on the 2026 Consensus Big Board, ranking behind Tate, Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Lemon and Boston.

He is the WR5, ranked 28th overall, on PFF’s Trevor Sikkema’s big board. For ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., he ranks as the No. 8 wide receiver, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him ranked fourth at his position and 22nd overall.

In recent mock drafts, he has been projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com snuck him into the back half of Round 1, selected 32nd by the Seattle Seahawks as a replacement for Rashid Shaheed. Jeremiah said that Concepcion brings “speed on offense and is a dynamic returner.”

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli had him going 19th to the Carolina Panthers. Ayrton Ostly of USA Today mocked him to the Buffalo Bills at No. 26. Fornelli said that Concepcion “plays bigger than his size” and reminds him of Steve Smith Sr.; Ostly commended Concepcion as “one of the most explosive [wide receivers] in the class. He's a threat in space and will complement the players already in-house for Buffalo.”

Other potential suitors for Concepcion include the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots, though he may be best suited for a team with an established X receiver, like the Pittsburgh Steelers.